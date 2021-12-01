St. Bonaventure rallies in second half for 93-81 win against Coppin State

A win on Saturday could pay dividends for the Bonnies, the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic 10 Conference and the Bulls, a preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.

In Bona’s 90-80 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday, the Bonnies had only two players come off the bench, as guard Linton Brown and forward Karim Coulibaly combined to play 8:39. On a video conference Tuesday with local reporters, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said the use of his bench players is dependent on how a game unfold.

“We got down by a lot against Northern Iowa so it’s hard to substitute inexperienced guys,” Schmidt said. “It’s from game-to-game, from minute-to-minute, how the game is going, that’s how we decide who goes in and who’s not. We need some more production from the bench and hopefully we can get that against Coppin State.”

Bona guard Quadry Adams returned to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out against Northern Iowa due to a non-Covid illness, but the Bonnies were without Brown, a guard who did not play against Coppin State due to a non-Covid illness. In a first half in which the Bonnies trailed Coppin State by as many as 12 points, Bona turned to its bench with Dominick Welch in early foul trouble, as Adams, Justin Ndjock-Tadjore and Coulibaly (10 points) saw time on the floor.