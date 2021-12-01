St. Bonaventure rallies in second half for 93-81 win against Coppin State

ALLEGANY – It’s been a trying few days for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
On Saturday, Northern Iowa handed the Bonnies their first loss of the season, a 90-80 decision in which the Panthers hit 15 3-pointers, including nine by AJ Green.
Two days later, the Bonnies fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
And while many expected the Bonnies to dominate against a smaller, less-heralded team from Coppin State, the visiting Eagles gave the Bonnies a playoff-type game in the first half of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
Jaren Holmes scored 24 points and Osun Osunniyi 17, and Jalen Adaway had a career-high 16rebounds for the Bonnies (6-1) in the win.
Jesse Zarzuela led Coppin State (1-10) with a game-high 27 points.
The Bonnies can continue their case to return to the AP Top 25, when Bona hosts the University at Buffalo at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center. However, they’ll have to wait on the status of point guard Kyle Lofton, who injured his left leg in the final minute of regulation against the Eagles and had to be helped off the court.
It will be the first meeting between the Bonnies and the Bulls since Dec. 30, 2019, when UB defeated Bona 84-79 at Alumni Arena. Last season’s matchup was cancelled after UB paused activities in mid-December due to positive Covid-19 cases in its program.
A win on Saturday could pay dividends for the Bonnies, the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic 10 Conference and the Bulls, a preseason favorite to win the Mid-American Conference.
In Bona’s 90-80 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday, the Bonnies had only two players come off the bench, as guard Linton Brown and forward Karim Coulibaly combined to play 8:39. On a video conference Tuesday with local reporters, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said the use of his bench players is dependent on how a game unfold.
“We got down by a lot against Northern Iowa so it’s hard to substitute inexperienced guys,” Schmidt said. “It’s from game-to-game, from minute-to-minute, how the game is going, that’s how we decide who goes in and who’s not. We need some more production from the bench and hopefully we can get that against Coppin State.”
Bona guard Quadry Adams returned to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out against Northern Iowa due to a non-Covid illness, but the Bonnies were without Brown, a guard who did not play against Coppin State due to a non-Covid illness. In a first half in which the Bonnies trailed Coppin State by as many as 12 points, Bona turned to its bench with Dominick Welch in early foul trouble, as Adams, Justin Ndjock-Tadjore and Coulibaly (10 points) saw time on the floor.
“Hopefully, they can be productive. The production doesn’t need to be points,’ Schmidt said of Bona’s bench contributions. “It needs to be going in, getting a loose ball, getting a rebound, taking a charge. We don’t need guys coming off the bench and scoring 25 (points) and getting 20 rebounds. Must playing their role, and, hopefully, those young guys will be able to do that for us.”
Coppin State led Bona 19-17 midway through the first half, keeping pace by capitalizing in the paint. While Coppin State was 1 for 5 on 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, 12 of its first 19 points came in the paint.
The Bonnies began to pick up their pace on the defensive boards, which helped them take a 25-24 lead on Lofton's 3-pointer, a series that began out of transition, and forced Coppin State to call a timeout with 8:04 left in the half.
However, the Bonnies made mistakes and couldn’t match the Eagles on the boards, and the Eagles went on an 11-0 with less than five minutes left in the half to take a 41-29 lead. But in the final 2:38, after a technical foul was called against Coppin State forward Tyree Corbett, Lofton’s two free throws kicked off a 11-3 run for the Bonnies, who trailed 44-40 at the half.
Even after getting called for his third foul about a minute into the second half, Welch hit three 3-pointers in the first 2:15 of the second half to help Bona tie the game at 49-49.
A little more than a minute later, Holmes’ layup sparked a 15-0 run for the Bonnies, who led by as many as 13 points in the second half.