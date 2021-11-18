St. Bonaventure prepares to face big-name opponents in Charleston Classic

The quality of opposition could help boost the Bonnies’ nonconference résumé.

“This is a great honor, not only for us as a team and as a program, but for players moving forward and a team moving forward,” said guard Jaren Holmes, who is averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two games. “For us to be nationally televised, every single game, putting Western New York on the map, its not only important to me but it’s important to this community.

“We deserve those type of events, because we busted our tails to be there. We’re grateful, but we also know we deserve to be there.”

Showing up for the tournament and representing the Atlantic 10 Conference is one thing. Hanging with programs from larger conferences is another. That will require not getting behind early in games.

Bona is 52-for-111 (46.8%) from the floor, but was 22 for 57 in the first half of both wins, including just 2 for 16 on 3-pointers. Still, the Bonnies have held their first two opponents to 32.8% shooting.