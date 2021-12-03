 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton to miss time with ankle injury
St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton to miss time with ankle injury

St. Bonaventure Bonnies 75-47 over Siena Saints

St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Kyle Lofton (0) passes the ball around Siena Saints forward Michael Baer (24) in the first half.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will be likely be without its starting point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo on Saturday.

Bona point guard Kyle Lofton sustained an injury to his left leg in a 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State. The News confirmed multiple reports that Lofton sustained a high ankle sprain, and it's reported that Lofton could miss anywhere from two to six weeks due to the injury, a timetable that could go into the start of Bona's Atlantic 10 Conference schedule, which opens Dec. 30 at George Washington.

Lofton, however, posted Friday morning on his social media account.

"I’m okay, thanks for the prayers and wishes. I’ll be fine," he wrote on Twitter.

Lofton's injury came in the final minute against Coppin State, when he jumped as he passed the ball and landed awkwardly on his left foot, and his leg appeared to buckle before he fell to the floor.

The Bonnies (6-1) face UB (4-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany. Lofton's absence means it will be the first time in four seasons that he will not start a game after 93 consecutive starts. The senior from Hillside, N.J., has averaged 17.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in Bona's first seven games. 

The Bona athletic department has not responded for comment regarding Lofton's injury, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt will meet with local reporters at 5:15 today on a video conference, where he is expected to address Lofton's injury and his status for the weekend and possibly longer.

