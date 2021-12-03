St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton to miss time with ankle injury

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will be likely be without its starting point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo on Saturday.

Bona point guard Kyle Lofton sustained an injury to his left leg in a 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State. The News confirmed multiple reports that Lofton sustained a high ankle sprain, and it's reported that Lofton could miss anywhere from two to six weeks due to the injury, a timetable that could go into the start of Bona's Atlantic 10 Conference schedule, which opens Dec. 30 at George Washington.

Lofton, however, posted Friday morning on his social media account.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I’m okay, thanks for the prayers and wishes. I’ll be fine," he wrote on Twitter.

Lofton's injury came in the final minute against Coppin State, when he jumped as he passed the ball and landed awkwardly on his left foot, and his leg appeared to buckle before he fell to the floor.