St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

After the win Wednesday, Schmidt gave no initial elaboration on Lofton’s injury, despite repeated questioning. On a video conference with local reporters on Friday, Schmidt also would not confirm reports earlier that circulated earlier in the day regarding Lofton’s injury and his playing status.

Schmidt also was guarded in discussing his team’s contingency plans.

“I’m really not going to tell you what we’re going to do,” Schmidt said, with a chuckle, “but we’re certainly going to put five guys out there. We won’t be playing with four guys if Kyle can’t play. We’ve got different things we can do. We can go small. We can go big. We shall see tomorrow.”

If Lofton does not play Saturday against UB, it will be the first time in four seasons that he will not start a game after 93 consecutive starts. The senior from Hillside, N.J., has averaged 17.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in Bona's first seven games.

It’s likely that the Bonnies will turn to Jaren Holmes (17.9 points per game, 3.9 assists per game) to take Lofton’s responsibilities at point guard when they face the Bulls, and guards Quadry Adams and Linton Brown could come off the bench to see more time at the perimeter.