St. Bonaventure point guard Kyle Lofton could miss time with ankle injury

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team could be without its X-factor at point guard when the Bonnies host the University at Buffalo this weekend.
Kyle Lofton sustained an ankle injury in the final minute of the Bonnies’ 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt would not reveal Friday afternoon if Lofton would be available when the Bonnies (6-1) host UB at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center.
Lofton, a senior, sustained an injury to his left leg in the final minute of a 93-81 win Wednesday against Coppin State. He landed awkwardly after he leaped to pass the ball over a defender, and his left leg buckled upon impact. Lofton did not put any weight on his left leg as he left the court.
A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesperson confirmed Friday that Lofton injured his ankle but did not sustain any structural damage. Schmidt would not confirm the nature of Lofton’s injury, but the News confirmed multiple reports that Lofton sustained a high ankle sprain.
Lofton, however, posted Friday morning on his social media account:
"I’m okay, thanks for the prayers and wishes. I’ll be fine," he wrote on Twitter.
It’s unclear, though, how much time Lofton will miss due to the injury, regardless of whether his status remains day-to-day or if will sideline him for multiple games. Recovery from a high ankle sprain typically takes anywhere from three to six weeks, and the long end of that timetable could force Lofton to miss Bona’s Atlantic 10 conference opener Dec. 30 at George Washington.
After the win Wednesday, Schmidt gave no initial elaboration on Lofton’s injury, despite repeated questioning. On a video conference with local reporters on Friday, Schmidt also would not confirm reports earlier that circulated earlier in the day regarding Lofton’s injury and his playing status.
Schmidt also was guarded in discussing his team’s contingency plans.
“I’m really not going to tell you what we’re going to do,” Schmidt said, with a chuckle, “but we’re certainly going to put five guys out there. We won’t be playing with four guys if Kyle can’t play. We’ve got different things we can do. We can go small. We can go big. We shall see tomorrow.”
If Lofton does not play Saturday against UB, it will be the first time in four seasons that he will not start a game after 93 consecutive starts. The senior from Hillside, N.J., has averaged 17.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds in Bona's first seven games.
It’s likely that the Bonnies will turn to Jaren Holmes (17.9 points per game, 3.9 assists per game) to take Lofton’s responsibilities at point guard when they face the Bulls, and guards Quadry Adams and Linton Brown could come off the bench to see more time at the perimeter.
“Everybody is on scholarship, everybody is ready to go, that’s why we practice,” Schmidt said. “If Kyle can’t go, then another guy gets an opportunity to play. Usually, if you get an opportunity and you’re prepared, you’re going to have some success. Everybody wants to play. Everybody can’t play.
"But when there’s an opportunity for those guys to play, they need to be prepared and that’s what practice and the summer has been all about. If they do get an opportunity, we hope and we think that they can be successful.”
The Bonnies are also hoping to climb back into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. But that gets even more difficult with the loss of Lofton, combined with the Bonnies’ recent inconsistencies as they approach a contest against the Bulls, the preseason pick to win the Mid-American Conference.
The Bonnies face the Bulls for the first time in nearly two years; last year’s matchup was canceled after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Bulls program.
“You really have to focus, concentrate and communicate (at the Reilly Center),” UB coach Jim Whitesell said Monday, after UB’s 94-49 win against NAIA opponent Point Park. “They’ve got a very, very good team, a very experienced team. Their starting five is outstanding. They’re deep, they’ve got good experience coming off the bench, obviously well-coached. We’re going to have to put good work together.”
The Bulls return two of their starters from their 84-79 win against the Bonnies two years ago at Alumni Arena, including forwards Jeenathan Williams (18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds per game) and Josh Mballa (15.5 points, nine rebounds per game). At 6-foot-7, Mballa will match up with the inside presence of 6-foot-10 Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (10 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks per game) but the Bulls can also turn to David Skogman (6-foot-10) and Laquill Hardnett (6-foot-8) for depth in the paint.