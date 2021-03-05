St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne

For a few days, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team operated in some realm of uncertainty.
Between the final game of the regular season Monday and their first game of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Friday in Richmond, Va., the Bonnies had some idea of whom they would face in a quarterfinal game.
But without a definite, the Bonnies had to prepare for two teams until Thursday afternoon.
Then, the Bonnies pivoted to focus solely on Duquesne.
Such is life for the team that is the No. 1 seed in the 14-team Atlantic 10 tournament, which began Wednesday with a pair of first-round games. As the Bonnies played the waiting game, they focused on what they know how to do best, and on the concepts they could face against two different potential opponents.
“We’ve got to defend, we’ve got to rebound and we’ve got to take care of the basketball,” said Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt, whose team won the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. “If we do those three things, we’ll be in good shape.”
The Bonnies (13-4) will face No. 9 Duquesne (9-8) in an Atlantic 10 quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond. The Dukes defeated Richmond 67-62 in a second-round game Thursday.
The winner will advance to a tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center.
The Atlantic 10 championship is scheduled for March 14 at the University of Dayton, and the winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Bonnies on Thursday were ranked No. 31 in the NET rankings, a sorting tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine the 68-team field. As of Thursday, the Bonnies are projected to make the NCAA Tournament in ESPN and CBS’ brackets, and they can strengthen their resume for an at-large bid with wins in the Atlantic 10 tournament.
Kyle Lofton leads Bona with 14.5 points per game in 17 games, and forward/center Osun Osunniyi was third in the Atlantic 10 during the regular season in rebounds (9.3) and total blocks (44). Bona is seventh in the nation in scoring defense (60.6 points).
The Bonnies, however, ended the regular season with a 55-52 loss to Dayton on Monday in a game that had a playoff feel to it, as Jalen Adaway’s potential tying 3-pointer clanked off the rim and out as the buzzer ended.
“It’s conference, it’s always a dog fight and it’s another really good game against Dayton,” Schmidt said. “They played better than us, but every game is like that. Every game in the Atlantic 10 tournament is going to be like that. The only difference is, against Dayton, you lost, and you had another game. This one, if you lose, you’re done. It’s a whole different mentality.”
The Bonnies beat the Dukes twice during the regular season, a 62-48 win Jan. 15 at the Reilly Center and a 65-61 victory Jan. 23 in Pittsburgh.
The Bonnies will have to contend with a team whose game is fueled by its play inside. Michael Hughes, Duquesne’s 6-foot-8 center, averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and had 24 blocked shots in 16 regular-season games.
“Without either one of those guys, we are nearly not as good,” said coach Mark Schmidt.
Marcus Weathers, a forward, is Duquesne’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game, and he averaged 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.
“Duquesne is a power team, and everything goes through the post,” Schmidt said. “They’ve got guys who can shoot the ball at the perimeter, and the better they shoot at the perimeter, the more effective they are.”
But as the Bonnies awaited their first opponent this week, Schmidt explained that his team’s ultimate focus is to make the postseason into a long haul.
“You’re going to win or you’re going to go home,” Schmidt said. “This is an uneven schedule, it was just a difficult season. We talk to our guys all the time, that you have three or four seasons, the nonconference season, the Atlantic 10 season. The third season is the Atlantic 10 tournament. Everybody is 0-0 and everybody is trying to move on. Win a game and move on. That’s our mentality.
“We don’t look at it as, we’re the No. 1 seed, we have this pressure. We understand and we’re proud to win the conference. It was a great accomplishment for our program. But everybody has to win two games this weekend to move onto next weekend.”