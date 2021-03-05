St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne

The Bonnies beat the Dukes twice during the regular season, a 62-48 win Jan. 15 at the Reilly Center and a 65-61 victory Jan. 23 in Pittsburgh.

The Bonnies will have to contend with a team whose game is fueled by its play inside. Michael Hughes, Duquesne’s 6-foot-8 center, averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and had 24 blocked shots in 16 regular-season games.

Marcus Weathers, a forward, is Duquesne’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game, and he averaged 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.

“Duquesne is a power team, and everything goes through the post,” Schmidt said. “They’ve got guys who can shoot the ball at the perimeter, and the better they shoot at the perimeter, the more effective they are.”

But as the Bonnies awaited their first opponent this week, Schmidt explained that his team’s ultimate focus is to make the postseason into a long haul.

“You’re going to win or you’re going to go home,” Schmidt said. “This is an uneven schedule, it was just a difficult season. We talk to our guys all the time, that you have three or four seasons, the nonconference season, the Atlantic 10 season. The third season is the Atlantic 10 tournament. Everybody is 0-0 and everybody is trying to move on. Win a game and move on. That’s our mentality.

“We don’t look at it as, we’re the No. 1 seed, we have this pressure. We understand and we’re proud to win the conference. It was a great accomplishment for our program. But everybody has to win two games this weekend to move onto next weekend.”

