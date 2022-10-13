 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure picked 10th in Atlantic 10 preseason men's basketball poll

  • Updated
St. Bonaventure Davidson Men's Basketball

St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt talks to his team as they press against Davidson during the second half at the Reilly Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The external expectations are lower for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team this season.

After an offseason of roster turnover, the Bonnies aren’t the favorite to win the Atlantic 10 Conference this season. They’re nowhere near it, actually. Bona was picked in the conference's preseason poll to finish 10th in the 15-team conference, an unusually low starting spot for a team that made the National Invitation Tournament semifinals last season and has become one of the Atlantic 10’s consistent winning programs under the tenure of head coach Mark Schmidt.

Dayton is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic 10; coaches and media voted on the preseason poll.

In addition to releasing its preseason men’s basketball poll during its media day Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Atlantic 10 also released its preseason all-conference teams, and the first, second, third and all-defensive teams did not include any players from the Bonnies.

Bona was 23-10 and 12-5 in the Atlantic 10 last season, finishing fourth in the regular-season standings.

However, there’s an element of uncertainty to Bona as it prepares for the 2022-23 season. Bona lost all five of its starters from last season’s team: Jalen Adaway turned professional after the season, while guard Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga) transferred to Alabama, point guard Kyle Lofton to Florida, and guard Jaren Holmes and forward Osun Osunniyi transferred to Iowa State.

Bona, however, replenished its lineup with six transfers: guards Daryl Banks III from Saint Peter’s, Moses Flowers from Hartford and Kyrell Luc from Holy Cross, and forwards Anquan Hill from Fairleigh Dickinson, Chad Venning from Morgan State and Max Amadasun from Pittsburgh.

The Bonnies open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Atlantic 10 men's basketball preseason poll

1. Dayton, 428 votes (22 first-place votes)

2. Saint Louis, 411 (7)

3. VCU, 370

4. Loyola-Chicago, 315

5. George Mason, 300

6. Davidson, 294

7. Richmond, 276

8. Massachusetts, 228

9. Rhode Island, 203

10. St. Bonaventure, 194

11. Fordham, 119

12. George Washington, 110

13. Saint Joseph's, 107

14. La Salle, 63

15. Duquesne, 62

