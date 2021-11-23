 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure-Niagara women's basketball postponed due to Covid-19 protocols
St. Bonaventure-Niagara women's basketball postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

The Niagara women's basketball team's home game Tuesday against St. Bonaventure has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

Both Niagara and Bona announced the postponement Tuesday afternoon, about three hours before the 3 p.m. tipoff at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Statements from each school did not specify which school or program was impacted by Covid-19 protocols. A Niagara athletic spokesperson reiterated to The News in an email that the game was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols and that the Purple Eagles will play a week from Wednesday at the University at Buffalo, but did not specify if Bona or Niagara program was impacted. 

Bona has not responded to The News for comment. 

The Bona-Niagara women's game is the first game involving Big 4 programs this season that has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues. Both schools said in separate statements that they are working to reschedule the game for a later date. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

