St. Bonaventure names Duke's Joe Manhertz as its athletic director

The new athletic director at St. Bonaventure University brings a familiarity with major Division I athletic operations, as well as a familiarity with Western New York.

St. Bonaventure’s athletic department announced Thursday that it has named Joe Manhertz as its athletic director. Manhertz is a native of Fairport who has worked at Duke University since 2010, most recently as its associate director of athletics/major gifts.

"Being on campus at St. Bonaventure sealed the deal," Manhertz said in a statement. "The people at Bonaventure are hungry to take the next step. Hearing the passion of the students, coaches and staff, what Bona's means to them and what they think it can be perfectly aligns with where I think it can be. I look forward to getting to work taking Bonaventure Athletics to the next level."

Bona will formally introduce Manhertz in a press conference in the coming days.

"We are all very excited to have Joe Manhertz join our leadership team as director of athletics," Dr. Joseph Zimmer, Bona’s acting president, said in the same statement. "His extensive experience in some of the premier programs in the country positions him well to lead St. Bonaventure's department of athletics to even greater glory in the years to come."