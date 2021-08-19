St. Bonaventure names Duke's Joe Manhertz as its athletic director

The new athletic director at St. Bonaventure University brings a familiarity with major Division I athletic operations, as well as a familiarity with Western New York.
St. Bonaventure’s athletic department announced Thursday that it has named Joe Manhertz as its athletic director. Manhertz is a native of Fairport who has worked at Duke University since 2010, most recently as its associate director of athletics/major gifts.
"Being on campus at St. Bonaventure sealed the deal," Manhertz said in a statement. "The people at Bonaventure are hungry to take the next step. Hearing the passion of the students, coaches and staff, what Bona's means to them and what they think it can be perfectly aligns with where I think it can be. I look forward to getting to work taking Bonaventure Athletics to the next level."
Bona will formally introduce Manhertz in a press conference in the coming days.
"We are all very excited to have Joe Manhertz join our leadership team as director of athletics," Dr. Joseph Zimmer, Bona’s acting president, said in the same statement. "His extensive experience in some of the premier programs in the country positions him well to lead St. Bonaventure's department of athletics to even greater glory in the years to come."
Manhertz replaces Tim Kenney as Bona’s athletic director. Kenney had been the Bonnies’ athletic director since 2015; Bona confirmed May 26 that it would not renew Kenney’s contract, but has not given any clarification or comment on that nonrenewal, citing personnel matters.
Barb Questa, Bona's deputy director of athletics, has served as the school's interim athletic director this summer. Questa was chairperson of the search committee, which also included members of Bona’s athletic department, members of the university staff, and Bona trustee Dick Penna, who co-chaired the committee with Questa. CarrSports Consulting, a search firm, assisted in the selection process.
At Bona, Manhertz will oversee an athletic department with 10 men’s teams and nine women’s teams, and with operating expenses of $14,790,982 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis database. Bona's athletic centerpiece is its men’s basketball team, which is the defending Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champion, and returns all five of its starters.
Manhertz also takes over an athletic department that, like so many others across the country, aims to financially rebound after losing revenue streams during the 2020-21 school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans were not allowed in the Reilly Center, Bona's home basketball facility, last season, and in October, Bona announced the creation of Mission 2021, a fundraising campaign with a goal of reaching a threshold of 2,021 donors for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
At the time, Bona's athletic department forecasted a significant drop in ticket and sponsorship revenue. It estimated that its 2021 NCAA allotment from March Madness would be about one-third of what was originally projected, and without fans in the Reilly Center, projected that it would face a revenue shortfall of as much as $1.5 million.
It probably isn't a coincidence that fundraising is Manhertz’s forte, particularly in his time at Duke.
A 1996 Colgate graduate who has a master's degree in sport management from Ohio State, Manhertz created and launched Duke’s athletics major gift office. He led campaigns that helped secure funding for Duke's building initiatives, major improvements and long-term endowments.
Manhertz oversaw planning and directing a financial campaign that included upgrades to Duke’s two major athletic facilities: Cameron Indoor Stadium, its men’s and women’s basketball arena; and Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke's home football stadium, as well as Duke’s track and field, soccer and lacrosse facilities.
"He represents the cutting edge and best of collegiate athletics,” former Duke athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. “He has earnestly prepared himself for this tremendous opportunity to lead the highly coveted Bonnies. He will bring his supreme relationship-building skills along with his non-negotiable student-athlete-centric and championship mentality.”
Manhertz also worked as the director of development at Ohio State, and has also held development posts at Syracuse University and Hamilton College.
"Growing up in the Rochester area, I understand the love the people in the community have for Bonaventure and for Western New York and seeing it first-hand emphasized that. The connection is truly special," Manhertz said. "I am also excited to be back with the Bills Mafia."