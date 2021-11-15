St. Bonaventure moves up to No. 22 in the AP Top 25

A close game against a Big 4 opponent didn't hurt the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's rankings prospects.

A day after a 69-60 win against Canisius at the Reilly Center in Allegany, the Bonnies moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings to No. 22. The AP released the rankings Monday afternoon.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in this week's AP Top 25 poll, ahead of UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Michigan.

Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes each scored 17 points for the Bonnies (2-0) in the win against Canisius, a game in which the Bonnies trailed 31-26 at halftime, but held the Golden Griffins to two field goals in the final 11 minutes. Holmes also had a game-high nine rebounds.

According to College Poll Tracker, which tracks individual ballots for the AP Top 25 on a weekly basis, three voters had the Bonnies as high as No. 13 among this week's ballots. Five voters did not rank St. Bonaventure.

The Bonnies continue the season at 2 p.m. Thursday against Boise State in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic, an eight-team tournament that includes Marquette, Ole Miss, Temple, Clemson, West Virginia and Elon. The winner of the Bona-Boise State game will face Clemson or Temple on Friday at TD Arena in Charleston.

