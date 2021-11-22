St. Bonaventure moves to No. 16 in latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings

The Bonnies have bounced into the Top 20.
The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team is No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up six spots after winning the Charleston (S.C.) Classic tournament championship on Sunday.
The Bonnies swept all three games they played in the Charleston Classic: a 67-61 win against Boise State, a 68-65 win against Clemson in which Bona erased a double-digit deficit, and a 70-54 rout of Marquette on Sunday in the championship game at TD Arena.
Bona limited Marquette to only one successful shot from the floor in the first 10 minutes of the second half of Sunday's game, and Bona led by as many as 27 points in the second half. Bona had four players score in double figures against the Golden Eagles: Jaren Holmes (19 points, 13 rebounds), Osun Osunniyi (16 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks), Jalen Adaway (14 points) and Kyle Lofton (12 points).
“The five seniors just played exceptionally well,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt told reporters after the win against Marquette. “I can’t say enough. We really defended really, really well, we played hard as heck, we dominated from a defensive standpoint.
“I thought the key to the game was that we had to own the paint. We had to own the paint and we had to get a lot of stuff off transition.”
Bona (5-0) hosts Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany, then hosts Coppin State at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.
The Bonnies made the biggest upwards move of the week among the top 25 teams, while Michigan, which was previously No. 4, plummeted to No. 20 after losses in the last week to Seton Hall and Arizona, both which were unranked last week.
According to CollegePollTracker.com, which tracks individual ballots for the AP Top 25 on a weekly basis, four voters had the Bonnies in the top 10: Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times (eighth), Dave Borges of the New Haven (Conn.) Register (eighth), David Jablonski of the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News (ninth) and Jerry Carino of Gannett New Jersey (10th).
Of the voters in the AP Top 25 poll, Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News did not have the Bonnies in the top 25 on his ballot.
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in this week’s poll, ahead of UCLA, Purdue, Kansas and Duke.