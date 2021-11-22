St. Bonaventure moves to No. 16 in latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings

The Bonnies have bounced into the Top 20.

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team is No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, moving up six spots after winning the Charleston (S.C.) Classic tournament championship on Sunday.

The Bonnies swept all three games they played in the Charleston Classic: a 67-61 win against Boise State, a 68-65 win against Clemson in which Bona erased a double-digit deficit, and a 70-54 rout of Marquette on Sunday in the championship game at TD Arena.

Bona limited Marquette to only one successful shot from the floor in the first 10 minutes of the second half of Sunday's game, and Bona led by as many as 27 points in the second half. Bona had four players score in double figures against the Golden Eagles: Jaren Holmes (19 points, 13 rebounds), Osun Osunniyi (16 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks), Jalen Adaway (14 points) and Kyle Lofton (12 points).

“The five seniors just played exceptionally well,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt told reporters after the win against Marquette. “I can’t say enough. We really defended really, really well, we played hard as heck, we dominated from a defensive standpoint.