St. Bonaventure men's, women's basketball games rescheduled

St. Bonaventure University and the Atlantic 10 Conference announced Wednesday that a pair of men's and women's basketball games have been rescheduled due to Covid-19.

The Bona-Saint Louis men's basketball game that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of issues in the Saint Louis program. The Bona-Davidson women's basketball game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed, as Davidson's women's basketball program paused its activities Friday.

The Bona men (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic 10) are now scheduled to play Duquesne at 7 p.m. Saturday at La Roche University in Pittsburgh. The Bonnies defeated Duke, 62-48, on Friday at the Reilly Center.

The Bona women (2-6, 1-4) are now scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rhode Island.

The postponement of Saturday’s men's game is the seventh consecutive game that has been postponed for the No. 25 Billikens, who haven’t played since Dec. 23. Saint Louis coach Travis Ford tested positive for Covid-19 in December, and Ford told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that 80% of his roster had been impacted by the virus.

