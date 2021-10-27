St. Bonaventure men's basketball unanimous pick to win Atlantic 10

Nine days after earning its first national ranking in 50 years, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was tabbed the favorite to win the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The Atlantic 10 released its preseason men’s basketball polls Wednesday morning, and the Bonnies were a unanimous pick to win the league. The Bonnies are No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, which were released last week, their first national ranking since January of 1971.
“It’s quite an honor,” said Bona coach Mark Schmidt, whose team is the defending Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champion. “It’s a credit to our players, my staff, the administration here. We’ve come a long way. To be picked No. 1 in the preseason, in such a great league with such great coaches, great programs, great players, it’s a great honor and something we don’t take lightly.”
The Bonnies are a unanimous preseason pick to win the Atlantic 10 for the first time in program history, and they’re the first unanimous preseason pick to win the conference title since VCU in 2014.
A panel of Atlantic 10 head coaches and media members voted in this year's preseason poll, which was released Wednesday morning. The Bonnies got 392 poll points and all 28 first-place votes, ahead of Richmond, Saint Louis, VCU and Dayton in the top five of the 14-team conference.
“There’s always going to be a team that’s picked in the middle of the pack and rises, either wins it or is in the top two or three,” Schmidt said Wednesday on the Atlantic 10 media days video conference. “That’s why, for us, being picked No. 1, it’s a great honor. Just because of how good this league is. A lot of it is luck, injuries, the bounce of the ball. You look at last year, when we had some close games and we stayed injury-free. There’s a lot of factors that go into it.
“That’s why it’s such a great league and gets the respect nationally. Any game, if you don’t bring it, you're going to lose, home or away.”
Bona forward/center Osun Osunniyi and guard Kyle Lofton were All-Atlantic 10 preseason first-team selections. Osunniyi is one of the Atlantic 10’s top returning shot blockers (2.9 per game in 2020-21) and its top returning rebounder (9.4 per game), and averaged 10.7 points in 21 games last season.
Lofton was Bona’s leading scorer last season (14.4 points), and averaged 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games. Lofton led the Atlantic 10 in minutes played last season (38.4).
Bona guard Jaren Holmes was an All-Atlantic 10 preseason second-team pick. He averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21 games.
Osunniyi, the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, also is on the conference’s preseason All-Defensive team.
The Bonnies open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
Bona women picked to finish 13th
The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team Atlantic 10, as the preseason women’s basketball poll also was released.
Dayton, which is coached by former Canisius standout Shauna Green, was picked to win the Atlantic 10 women’s championship.
The Bonnies finished 6-15 last season and 5-12 in the Atlantic 10.
Asianae Johnson, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, was an All-Atlantic 10 preseason third-team pick. Johnson averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21 games in 2020-21.
The Bona women open the season at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 against Robert Morris at the Reilly Center.
Atlantic 10 men’s basketball poll
1. St. Bonaventure (28) 392
2. Richmond 359
3. Saint Louis 325
4. VCU 288
5. Dayton 274
6. Davidson 260
7. Rhode Island 231
8. George Mason 158
9. Massachusetts 147
10. Saint Joseph's 144
11. Duquesne 129
12. La Salle 105
13. George Washington 96
14. Fordham 32
*first-place votes in parentheses
Atlantic 10 women’s basketball poll
1. Dayton (11) 193
2. Rhode Island (2) 174
3. Fordham 163
4. Saint Louis 144
5. VCU (1) 144
6. Massachusetts 140
7. Richmond 104
8. La Salle 100
9. Duquesne 83
10. Saint Joseph's 68
11. Davidson 66
12. George Washington 41
13. St. Bonaventure 32
14. George Mason 18