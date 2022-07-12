St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play Nov. 15 in South Dakota

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will face South Dakota State, the 2022 Summit League tournament champion, in a nonconference, neutral-site game Nov. 15 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

South Dakota State is located in Brookings, S.D., about 60 miles north of Sioux Falls, and the Jackrabbits play their home games on campus at Frost Arena.

It will be the first meeting between the Bonnies and the Jackrabbits, who won the Summit League tournament championship and lost to Providence in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in March at KeyBank Center.

The Bonnies open the season Nov. 7 against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center in Allegany. After the game against South Dakota State, the Bonnies will face Notre Dame on Nov. 25 in a nonconference game in the Gotham Classic at UBS Arena in Elmont, then will play Iona on Dec. 11 in a nonconference game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The University at Buffalo is scheduled to host Bona on Dec. 3 at Alumni Arena, and Bona is scheduled to play Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa.