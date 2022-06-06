St. Bonaventure men's basketball to play Notre Dame, Iona in New York City area events

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will play in the Gotham Classic and the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in the New York City area, the school announced Monday.

The Bonnies will play Notre Dame on Nov. 25 at USB Arena in Belmont Park and then face Iona on Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Black Friday matchup against Notre Dame will be the first meeting between the teams since 1994 and the eighth overall. Notre Dame leads the series, 5-2. The remainder of the Gotham Classic schedule is to be announced.

St. Bonaventure will take part in an event affiliated with the Hall of Fame for the third time in four years.

The Hall of Fame Invitational quadruple-header opens with Maryland vs. Tennessee, followed by Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech, Bona vs. Iona and UMass vs. Hofstra.

The Bonnies lead the series against Iona 11-5 but the teams have not played since the 2013-14 season.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.