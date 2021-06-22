St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Siena in 2021-22 debut at the Reilly Center

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will revive a familiar rivalry in its 2021-22 season opener.

The Bona athletic department announced Tuesday that the Bonnies will open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

The season opener will be the 43rd meeting between the Bonnies and the Saints, who play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. It's also Siena's season opener, and a continuation of the Franciscan Cup series, which was not played last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bona leads the all-time series, 31-11, and is 6-4 in the Franciscan Cup series, which began in 2010.

Bona, however, has not yet announced its finalized plans for attendance at the Reilly Center for the 2021-22 season. Bona did not allow fans to attend home games during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

Bona also will play nonconference games in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 27, and will play Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte, N.C.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.