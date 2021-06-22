 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Siena in 2021-22 debut at the Reilly Center
St. Bonaventure Dayton College Basketball

St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch shoots against Dayton during the second half at the Reilly Center on Monday, March 1, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will revive a familiar rivalry in its 2021-22 season opener. 

The Bona athletic department announced Tuesday that the Bonnies will open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center in Allegany. 

The season opener will be the 43rd meeting between the Bonnies and the Saints, who play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. It's also Siena's season opener, and a continuation of the Franciscan Cup series, which was not played last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Bona leads the all-time series, 31-11, and is 6-4 in the Franciscan Cup series, which began in 2010. 

Bona, however, has not yet announced its finalized plans for attendance at the Reilly Center for the 2021-22 season. Bona did not allow fans to attend home games during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. 

Bona also will play nonconference games in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 27, and will play Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte, N.C. 

