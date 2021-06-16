St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Northern Iowa in nonconference play

St. Bonaventure has announced its first nonconference home game for the 2021-22 men's basketball season.

The Bonnies will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 27 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. Northern Iowa said in a release that the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game against the Panthers will be only the third meeting between the two teams, as Bona defeated Northern Iowa in December 1992 at the Reilly Center and in January 1994 at Northern Iowa.

The game against the Panthers, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference, will be the first of a home-and-home series between the teams; the series will continue in the 2022-23 season in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with a date and time to be announced.

Bona also will play nonconference games in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, and will play Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte.

St. Bonaventure basketball to face VCU, Saint Louis, Richmond twice in Atlantic 10 The Bonnies went 16-5 last season and 11-4 in the Atlantic 10. Bona won the Atlantic 10's 2020-21 regular-season title and defeated VCU for the tournament championship and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnies will face Saint Louis, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Joseph's and VCU twice this season in their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule, once at the Reilly Center and once on the road at each opposing school.