St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Northern Iowa in nonconference play
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to host Northern Iowa in nonconference play

St. Bonaventure LaSalle basketball

St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi dunks against LaSalle during the second half at the Reilly Center on Feb. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

St. Bonaventure has announced its first nonconference home game for the 2021-22 men's basketball season.

The Bonnies will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 27 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. Northern Iowa said in a release that the game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game against the Panthers will be only the third meeting between the two teams, as Bona defeated Northern Iowa in December 1992 at the Reilly Center and in January 1994 at Northern Iowa.

The game against the Panthers, who play in the Missouri Valley Conference, will be the first of a home-and-home series between the teams; the series will continue in the 2022-23 season in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with a date and time to be announced. 

Bona also will play nonconference games in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Nov. 18, 19 and 21, and will play Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte. 

The Bonnies will face Saint Louis, Richmond, Duquesne, Saint Joseph's and VCU twice this season in their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule, once at the Reilly Center and once on the road at each opposing school.

The Bonnies will face every Atlantic 10 opponent at least once, including home games at the Reilly Center against Davidson, Fordham, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Bona's single-game opponents on the road will be Dayton, George Mason, La Salle and George Washington.

The Atlantic 10 announced pairings for its conference schedule last week, and plans to return to a full 18-game conference schedule for the 2021-22 season. The Atlantic 10 men's basketball tournament will be played March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

