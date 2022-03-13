 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure men's basketball to face Colorado in the NIT
St. Bonaventure Bonnies beat Saint Louis Billikens 83-79

St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton (0) brings the ball up the court in the second half.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will head to the postseason.

The Bonnies (20-9) will head west to play in the National Invitational Tournament. The Bonnies will be a No. 5 seed, and will play at fourth-seed Colorado (21-11) at 11 p.m. Tuesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.

St. Bonaventure will play in the NIT for the 17th time in program history, and its first time since 2016.

Bona earned an at-large bid to the NIT after losing to Saint Louis in a quarterfinal game of the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday in Washington, D.C. The Bonnies also won eight of their final nine regular-season games. 

The Bona-Colorado winner will face the winner of a first-round matchup between Oklahoma and Missouri State. Second-round games will take place March 19-20, and the quarterfinals are scheduled for March 22-23, all on campus sites.

The 32-team tournament will culminate with the semifinals on March 29 and the championship game March 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

