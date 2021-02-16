 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift
St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift

St. Bonaventure LaSalle basketball

St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi dunks against LaSalle during the second half at the Reilly Center on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team's schedule has shifted once again, as a result of Covid-19 issues in opposing programs.

The Bonnies (10-3, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) are now scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Thursday at George Mason in Fairfax, Va. Bona is scheduled to host Davidson at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reilly Center in Allegany. George Mason and Davidson announced the schedule changes Tuesday. 

Bona was originally scheduled to play at UMass last Sunday in Amherst, Mass., then was scheduled to host Fordham on Wednesday at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies were also originally scheduled to play Sunday at George Washington.

UMass announced Feb. 7 that it was pausing athletic activities due to a surge in Covid-19 cases on its campus. A week later, Fordham announced that its athletic department had also paused athletic activities due to a spike in Covid-19 cases on its campus.

George Washington this week ended the pause in its men's basketball activities, which began on Jan. 19 due to Covid-19 issues in its program. The Colonials are scheduled to host Rhode Island on Sunday in Washington, D.C., which will be George Washington's first game since Jan. 17.

