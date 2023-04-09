Two players who were on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball roster this season were arrested and charged last week in a road-rage incident in Cattaraugus County.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office online arrest log, which was updated Sunday, Anouar Mellouk and Brett Rumpel were arrested at 5:19 p.m. April 1 in Allegany for what was labeled a “past tense road rage incident that turned physical.”

Mellouk and Rumpel were charged with third-degree assault after an investigation and were released with appearance tickets for the Town of Allegany Court at a later date. Appearance dates for Mellouk and Rumpel were not immediately available.

WESB-AM in Bradford, Pa., originally reported the arrests of and charges against Mellouk, 22, who is from the Netherlands, and Rumpel, 20, who is from Binghamton. No further details have been made available by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, which did not immediately return messages left by The Buffalo News on Sunday.

"The St. Bonaventure Athletics Department is aware of an off-campus incident involving two men’s basketball student-athletes," Bona's athletic department said in a statement to The News. "As an ongoing legal investigation, we are not able to comment on the matter further. We will gather more information and continue to educate the athletes throughout the process to make sure they understand the high standards we have for the individuals in our program."

Mellouk and Rumpel are in the transfer portal. Mellouk entered the transfer portal March 17, after two seasons at St. Bonaventure, while Rumpel entered the transfer portal April 5, after two seasons with the Bonnies. It is not clear if Rumpel’s entry into the transfer portal last week is related to the arrest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.