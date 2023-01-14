St. Bonaventure men's basketball overcomes slow offensive start to beat Richmond, 71-63

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team utilized a big run in the second half to earn a 71-63 win against Richmond.

A 17-3 run in the second half helped the Bonnies top the Spiders in an Atlantic 10 Conference game Saturday at the Reilly Center. The offensive output came in a span of less than five minutes, and was a far cry from a first half in which the Bonnies and Spiders, the defending Atlantic 10 tournament champions, needed five minutes to score the first basket of the game.

Moses Flowers and Daryl Banks III each scored 20 points to lead St. Bonaventure (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10), and Kyrell Luc added 17 points. Matt Grace led Richmond (10-8, 3-2) with 16 points.

How it happened: The Spiders and Bonnies opened a combined 0 for 11 from the floor, including Bona’s 0-for-6 effort, before Tyler Burton made the game’s first successful shot on a dunk exactly five minutes into the game.

Moses Flowers’ jumper at the 8-minute mark helped Bona tie the game at … 6-6, and by the second media timeout, the Bonnies and Spiders had shot a combined 2 for 18 from the floor and a combined 8 for 8 on free throws.

The Bonnies and Spiders traded the lead five times in a span of four minutes, including Grace’s 3-pointer with 1:44 left in the first half, which gave the Spiders a 23-21 lead. Grace’s 3-pointer was the first of three in the final 1:44 for Richmond: two by Grace and one by Jason Roche with nine second left in the half, to open their lead to 29-23 at halftime.

The Bonnies and Spiders combined to shoot 16 for 50 in the first half – the Bonnies went 7 for 27, and the Spiders 9 for 23.

An 11-2 run that bridged the first and second halves opened Richmond’s lead to 31-23, after Neal Quinn’s hook shot 18 seconds into the second half.

Bona’s rebounding helped cut the lead to 35-33 less than six minutes into the second half, after Anouar Mellouk’s dunk – a sequence that began after a defensive rebound by Anquan Hill (10 rebounds). The Bonnies had 15 rebounds in the first half, and had seven by that point the second half, and Luc’s three-point play gave Bona its first lead with 13:10 left, at 36-35.

Less than three minutes later, though, the Bonnies broke a 39-39 tie on a three-point play by Moses Flowers and a 3-pointer by Daryl Banks III, which forced the Spiders to call a timeout with 10:52 left. The timeout was futile, as the two shots were part of an 12-0 run by Bona that opened its lead to 51-39 with eight minutes left. In that run, the Spiders had only two shots – both misses.

The Bonnies opened that run to 17-2, and led by as many as 15 points. The Spiders cut Bona’s lead to 59-54 with less than three minutes left, after Burton’s 3-pointer, and Banks’ 3-pointer with 1:37 left opened the lead back to 10, at 64-54.

Top performers

Kyrell Luc, St. Bonaventure: 17 points

Moses Flowers, St. Bonaventure: 20 points, a season high for Flowers

Tyler Burton, Richmond: 15 points, five rebounds.

What’s next: St. Bonaventure hosts Duquesne at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reilly Center.