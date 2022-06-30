St. Bonaventure men's basketball opens season Nov. 7 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)

The season opener is set for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team.

The Bonnies will host Saint Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Reilly Center in Allegany to begin the 2022-23 season, the Bona athletic department announced Thursday.

The Bonnies originally were scheduled to host Saint Francis in their 2020 season opener, but the game was canceled due to a positive Covid-19 test in Saint Francis' program.

This season's opener will be the 45th meeting between the Bonnies and the Red Flash. Bona is 32-12 against Saint Francis, and won the last meeting, 92-82, on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Reilly Center.

Bona's opener against the Red Flash is the latest confirmed date on the 2022-23 schedule. The Bonnies will face Notre Dame on Nov. 25 in a nonconference game in the Gotham Classic at UBS Arena in Elmont, then will face Iona in a nonconference game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Dec. 11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

According to the contract between the University at Buffalo and Bona, obtained by the News through a Freedom of Information Law request, UB is scheduled to host the Bonnies on Dec. 3 at Alumni Arena.

Bona also is scheduled to play Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa, the second half of a home-and-home series.

