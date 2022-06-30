 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

St. Bonaventure men's basketball opens season Nov. 7 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Bonaventure Davidson Men's Basketball

St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt talks to his team as they press against Davidson during the second half at the Reilly Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The season opener is set for the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team. 

The Bonnies will host Saint Francis (Pa.) at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Reilly Center in Allegany to begin the 2022-23 season, the Bona athletic department announced Thursday. 

The Bonnies originally were scheduled to host Saint Francis in their 2020 season opener, but the game was canceled due to a positive Covid-19 test in Saint Francis' program. 

This season's opener will be the 45th meeting between the Bonnies and the Red Flash. Bona is 32-12 against Saint Francis, and won the last meeting, 92-82, on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Reilly Center. 

Bona's opener against the Red Flash is the latest confirmed date on the 2022-23 schedule. The Bonnies will face Notre Dame on Nov. 25 in a nonconference game in the Gotham Classic at UBS Arena in Elmont, then will face Iona in a nonconference game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Dec. 11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

People are also reading…

According to the contract between the University at Buffalo and Bona, obtained by the News through a Freedom of Information Law request, UB is scheduled to host the Bonnies on Dec. 3 at Alumni Arena. 

Bona also is scheduled to play Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa, the second half of a home-and-home series. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News