St. Bonaventure men's basketball must wait for start of Atlantic 10 schedule

Bona coach Mark Schmidt was blunt in his assessment of his team’s second loss to a Power Six program.

“We didn’t play well, at all,” Schmidt told reporters that night in Charlotte. “Partly us, and partly because of Virginia Tech. They shot the ball really well. We couldn’t get anything. We couldn’t get anything inside. From the perimeter standpoint, we couldn’t get by anybody and took some bad shots.”

Against Virginia Tech and UConn, the Bonnies shot a combined 36.2% (42 for 116), including 29.7% on 3-pointers (11 for 37). In their first nine games, Bona shot at least 42.2%.

The loss against Virginia Tech could also impact the Bonnies’ hopes of earning an at-large bid into the 68-team NCAA Tournament in March; on Tuesday, Bona was at No. 113 in the NET Rankings, the sorting tool used to help determine the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.

However, a lot can change between now and March – whether that’s Bona earning quality wins against Quad 1 opponents in the Atlantic 10, a move in the standings or how their nonconference opponents fare in the second half of the season.