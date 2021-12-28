St. Bonaventure men's basketball must wait for start of Atlantic 10 schedule

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team endured some significant bumps in the final days of its nonconference schedule. Now, the Bonnies must wait to find out when their conference schedule will begin.
Bona’s final nonconference game Dec. 22 at Northeastern was canceled due to Covid-19 issues and positive tests within the Huskies' program. When the Bonnies turned their focus to the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule, they had to pivot again.
The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Tuesday that Bona’s conference opener, scheduled for Thursday at George Washington, is one of five men’s games and four women’s games that has been postponed. In a statement, the Bona athletic department said the game will be rescheduled to a later date.
The Atlantic 10 did not specify which programs had Covid-19 issues, but in an email to The News, an Atlantic 10 spokesperson clarified that of the nine games that were postponed from Thursday, one of the two teams involved in each game had positive tests in its program.
Neither George Washington nor Bona has confirmed if there were positive tests in its program. In a statement posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, the Bona athletic department said the game was postponed due to virus safety protocols.
The Atlantic 10 also revised its Covid-19 cancellation policy, in the wake of a nationwide spike in cases.
Conference games that cannot be played due to positive tests will be postponed and the Atlantic 10 will attempt to reschedule those games. If a suitable reschedule date cannot be found, the game will be declared a no contest. If a team opts to not play the rescheduled contest, the conference can declare a forfeit.
Conference standings and championship seeding will be based on an approved formula balancing team win-loss records with total number of contests completed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 160 college basketball programs have been impacted by the virus since the start of the season, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking Covid-19 issues in college basketball programs. On Monday and Tuesday alone, at least 50 programs had either had games canceled, had reported positive tests or had paused activities.
Bona’s season is now scheduled to resume Sunday at Dayton, and the Bonnies (8-3) need a win to start its conference schedule on the right foot. As important, they need a win after a lackluster 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech in the Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte, a week after a 74-64 loss to UConn in Newark, N.J.
Bona coach Mark Schmidt was blunt in his assessment of his team’s second loss to a Power Six program.
“We didn’t play well, at all,” Schmidt told reporters that night in Charlotte. “Partly us, and partly because of Virginia Tech. They shot the ball really well. We couldn’t get anything. We couldn’t get anything inside. From the perimeter standpoint, we couldn’t get by anybody and took some bad shots.”
Against Virginia Tech and UConn, the Bonnies shot a combined 36.2% (42 for 116), including 29.7% on 3-pointers (11 for 37). In their first nine games, Bona shot at least 42.2%.
The loss against Virginia Tech could also impact the Bonnies’ hopes of earning an at-large bid into the 68-team NCAA Tournament in March; on Tuesday, Bona was at No. 113 in the NET Rankings, the sorting tool used to help determine the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.
However, a lot can change between now and March – whether that’s Bona earning quality wins against Quad 1 opponents in the Atlantic 10, a move in the standings or how their nonconference opponents fare in the second half of the season.
But before the Bonnies can think about basketball in March, they need to make a few shifts to prepare for the Atlantic 10 schedule.
“Show the guys what we did well and what we didn’t do,” Schmidt said after the loss to Virginia Tech. “I think we have a bunch of guys who are upset at how they played. Disappointed. We’ll make some corrections.”
Former UB assistant raising funds for family
Former University at Buffalo men's basketball assistant Bryan Hodgson has put out a call for help for the family of his sister, who lives in the Southern Tier.
Hodgson is a Jamestown native who is in his third season as an assistant coach on Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama, and was an assistant at UB from 2015 to 2019.
He posted Sunday on his social media accounts that his sister, Ashley Chase, and her family lost all of their belongings in a house fire on Christmas Day in Kill Buck. Hodgson started a GoFundMe page for the family, with the goal of raising $45,000.
As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised more than $46,000 for Chase, her husband and their four children.
“The family was away from the home at the time for Christmas dinner, and returned to their home totally engulfed in flames,” Hodgson wrote. “They lost every single thing they own except the clothes on their backs.”
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the house was a total loss due to the fire. The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.
Bona's Johnson reaches 1,000-point mark
Bona women’s basketball player Asianae Johnson recently scored her 1,000th point, as she crossed the threshold when she scored 16 points in a 67-59 win Nov. 17 against Canisius at the Reilly Center.
Johnson, a senior guard, reached the 1,000-point mark after making only one 3-pointer as a freshman, and stands 17th all-time among Bona’s leading scorers in women’s basketball, with 1,130 career points.
Johnson is Bona’s leading scorer (15.9 points per game) this season, and is tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10. She also averages 3.6 assists (seventh in the Atlantic 10) and 4.8 rebounds per game.
The Bonnies (8-3) are scheduled to open their Atlantic 10 schedule at noon Saturday against Saint Joseph’s at the Reilly Center.
Game of the week: St. Bonaventure men at Dayton
The Bonnies face Dayton at noon Sunday at UD Arena in the A-10 opener.
The Flyers completed an 8-5 nonconference schedule that included winning the ESPN Events Invitational championship in November – including a victory against No. 6 Kansas in the tournament – but also included losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay.