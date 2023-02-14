The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is mired in a logjam of sorts as the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule dwindles to a matter of weeks with a handful of games that remain.

The Bonnies began the week tied with Saint Joseph’s for sixth, each at 7-6 in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and face one of the conference’s upstarts when they play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fordham.

Consider this: Only three wins separate first-place VCU (9-3) from George Washington and La Salle (6-6), who are tied for eighth in the conference.

“For the most part, it’s pretty tight, and it's usually tight in the middle,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “That’s how it is now. There’s a lot of teams with five, six, seven wins and four, five or six games left, so that’s how it is. That’s how it always is, so there’s no surprise.”

Fordham is tied for third with Saint Louis at 8-4, but these aren’t the Rams of recent years. Fordham (20-5, 8-4) has won seven of its last eight games and, remarkably, will register only its third winning season since 2006-07. The Rams are on pace for their first winning record in the Atlantic 10 since that season, when they were 10-6.

“They play extremely hard, and we’ve got to play as hard or harder than they do, in order for us to win,” said Schmidt, whose team lost 79-68 to Fordham on Jan. 25 at the Reilly Center in Allegany. “It’s going to be a hard game. We’re going to be an underdog again, on the road, and we’ve got to play well and take care of the basketball.”

All 15 teams make the Atlantic 10 Tournament, but in recent seasons, the Bonnies have been playing for a bye. The Atlantic 10's top four teams go straight to the conference tournament’s quarterfinal round; the tournament begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Bonnies haven’t been accustomed to finishing the regular season in the middle of the pack. Since 2015-16, the Bonnies have finished among the conference’s top four teams in five of the last seven seasons. In those two outlier seasons, they were seeded fifth.

After Wednesday, the Bonnies have four regular-season games left: Sunday against George Washington at the Reilly Center in Allegany, Feb. 22 at Davidson, Feb. 26 against Saint Joseph’s and March 4 at UMass.

Schmidt knows his team has one definite way out of the logjam: Win games.

“We really don’t worry about what other teams are doing,” Schmidt said. “We’ve just got to concentrate on what we can do, and hopefully we can win a few more games.”

Bona women go for back-to-back wins

It’s been a turbulent season for the St. Bonaventure women, but after a 48-47 win Saturday at Loyola-Chicago, the Bonnies (5-23, 2-11 Atlantic 10) look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Duquesne (15-10, 5-7) in Pittsburgh.

The Bonnies have three games left in the regular season, including their final home game at 4 p.m. Saturday against VCU at the Reilly Center, when they will honor seniors Nikki Oppenheimer, I'yanna Lops, Claire Cody, Kaitlyn Parker and Tianna Johnson before the game. The Bonnies also will recognize women’s basketball stars Hilary Waltman and Kathy Lynch by raising a banner with their uniform number, 22, at halftime.

The Atlantic 10 women’s tournament begins March 1 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

Game of the week

Niagara women at Canisius, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Koessler Athletic Center: Niagara (11-11, 10-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Canisius (7-16, 4-10) meet in the second half of the Battle of the Bridge series in women’s basketball. The Purple Eagles look to rebound after losing two of their past three games, including an 83-81 loss Sunday at Siena, in which Elisa Mevius’ long 3-pointer at the buzzer decided the game.

Niagara guard Aaliyah Parker leads the MAAC in scoring (17.1 points per game) ahead of older sister Angel (16.8 points per game). Aaliyah Parker is one of three players who leads the MAAC in rebounds (7.8).

The Golden Griffins snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday with a 52-46 win at Marist, as Cheyenne Stubbs scored 12 points – her fourth game in the last five in which she’s scored in double figures. Canisius also aims to earn a win against all three Big 4 teams after beating the University at Buffalo and St. Bonaventure in nonconference games this season.