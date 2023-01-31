St. Bonaventure men's basketball looks to go from road worriers to road warriors

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 61-58 win Saturday at VCU knocked the Rams out of the top spot in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It also started to shrink the very large elephant that’s quietly yet massively in the corner of Bona's locker room.

The Bonnies earned their first true road win of the season and their first true road win since March 22, 2022, a 52-51 victory at Virginia in a National Invitation Tournament semifinal.

It’s also issued a new challenge to the Bonnies: Win on the road, and win games in February. Five of Bona's last nine regular-season games are on the road.

The Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic 10) go for their second true road win at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richmond, then continue their road slate Feb. 11 at Duquesne in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15 at Fordham in New York City, Feb. 22 at Davidson in North Carolina, and March 4 at UMass in Amherst, Mass.

"We won our first game on the road, and hopefully for our guys, it gives them confidence that if they play well, they have a chance to win,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “We’ve just got to do what we what we got to do, but we have to do it better. Consistent effort. Execute at both ends. Rebound the ball. All those things that that you have to do to win games at home, you have to do that that much better on the road. And that's the challenge."

Bona began the week in sixth place in the 15-team Atlantic 10 standings, but are 1-9 in games away from the Reilly Center, including 1-2 in neutral-site games. Bona’s only win away from Allegany came Nov. 25, when the Bonnies beat Notre Dame 63-51 at UBS Arena in Elmont.

Winning on the road isn’t just an issue for the Bonnies. Of the 363 teams in Division I men’s college basketball, through Monday's games, only 67 had road records above .500 against Division I opponents, according to WarrenNolan.com.

The University at Buffalo is 1-6 in true road games, Niagara 3-7 and Canisius 2-9. Of the four Big 4 women’s teams, only one is at .500 on the road through this past weekend. Niagara is 5-5, UB is 4-5, Canisius is 1-10 and Bona is 1-11.

This isn’t an anomaly, either. Patrick Stacy, the founder of Jam Basketball Intelligence, a college basketball scouting and analytics service, outlined some of the variables that impact road-game efforts.

Teams are shooting poorly on the road in games through Jan. 28: 35% on 3-pointers at home, as compared to 32% on the road. Ditto for 2-point attempts, as teams are shooting 52% at home versus 48% on the road, and even free throws (72% at home vs. 70% on the road). Road teams turn the ball over an average of one more time a game, compared to home teams.

Stacy did some bigger math: teams have a home-court advantage of about three points a game.

Travel, Stacy said, factors into team and individual sharpness; some teams in smaller conferences don’t have the luxury of charter flights or high-end hotels.

Familiarity with an environment also helps.

“If you had to make a free throw to win a million dollars, would you rather take that shot in your own driveway, where you've been practicing all month?” Stacy said. “Or would you rather take the shot in a different state on a random driveway with the entire neighborhood yelling in your ear and standing behind the basket trying to distract you?

“It’s an obvious answer.”

The math showed more statistical disparity in the Bonnies’ first seven road games. Bona’s field goal percentage was 41.3%, down a percentage point from its overall shooting percentage (42.3%). The Bonnies’ free-throw shooting plummeted to 58.3% in those road games; the Bonnies shot 70.6% on free throws in their first 21 games. Assists also went down in road games, from 11.8 per game overall to 10.2 per game on the road, but turnovers dropped, from 13.1 overall to 11.1 per game on the road.

Stacy pinpointed one of Bona's road woes in its first seven road games: poor 3-point shooting. The Bonnies are shooting 8% less on 3-pointers in road losses (26.3% on the road, 34.3% overall). They play a slower pace on the road, and are far less efficient in transition, with a 57% overall field-goal percentage as opposed to 41% on the break.

“It's just so, so difficult to win on the road and play that much better than the team that you're competing against,” Schmidt said. “We played well against VCU. VCU didn't play as well, and hopefully we can get off to a good start and play well again at Richmond, because that's what we're going to need if we're going to be able to compete."

50-something: The Niagara women’s basketball team notched a season-high 56 rebounds in its 73-54 win Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s. It’s their highest single-game total since they had 51 rebounds Jan. 9, 2022, in an 87-86 win at Canisius. A Niagara athletic department spokesperson said the single-game totals for rebounds isn’t a statistic the athletic department has kept for long, but Niagara also had 57 rebounds in a 75-66 win Jan. 10, 2019, at Saint Peter’s.

Niagara leads the nation in steals (287 in 19 games) and steals per game (15.1) but couldn’t come close to a national single-game record for rebounds. Pittsburgh set the single-game record for rebounds in an NCAA women’s basketball game on Jan. 8, 1982, when the Panthers had 92 against George Washington.

Game of the week: Canisius men at Niagara, 8 p.m., Gallagher Center, Lewiston.

Canisius will make the 22-mile bus ride to Lewiston to renew the Battle of the Bridge rivalry. The Golden Griffins (5-15, 3-18 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) have lost their last three games and are mired in the MAAC basement, while the Purple Eagles (11-9, 6-5) have won back-to-back games and are fifth in the MAAC. Niagara guard Noah Thomasson leads the MAAC in scoring (18.4 points per game), while Griffs guard Jamir Moultrie is second in 3-point field goal percentage (41.4%).