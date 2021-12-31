St. Bonaventure men's basketball in Covid-19 protocols, Atlantic 10 opener postponed

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will have to again wait for its Atlantic 10 Conference opener due to Covid-19 issues. This time, it's the Bonnies who have been impacted by the virus.

The Atlantic 10 and the Bona athletic department announced Friday evening that the Bonnies' scheduled Atlantic 10 opener Sunday at Dayton has been postponed due to Covid protocols in the Bonnies program.

Bona's athletic department said in a statement that members of the Bonnies program have been placed in Covid virus safety protocols. In an email to The News, a Bona athletic department spokesperson confirmed that Bona has positive tests within the program, but did not specify how many individuals were impacted.

For St. Bonaventure, its the second time in three days that the Bonnies have had games postponed – both of which would have been Atlantic 10 openers. On Tuesday, the Atlantic 10 announced that Bona's game Thursday at George Washington had been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in the Colonials' program, and it was one of five men's games and four women's games that were postponed.