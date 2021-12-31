St. Bonaventure men's basketball in Covid-19 protocols, Atlantic 10 opener postponed

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will have to again wait for its Atlantic 10 Conference opener due to Covid-19 issues. This time, it's the Bonnies who have been impacted by the virus.
The Atlantic 10 and the Bona athletic department announced Friday evening that the Bonnies' scheduled Atlantic 10 opener Sunday at Dayton has been postponed due to Covid protocols in the Bonnies program.
Bona's athletic department said in a statement that members of the Bonnies program have been placed in Covid virus safety protocols. In an email to The News, a Bona athletic department spokesperson confirmed that Bona has positive tests within the program, but did not specify how many individuals were impacted.
For St. Bonaventure, its the second time in three days that the Bonnies have had games postponed – both of which would have been Atlantic 10 openers. On Tuesday, the Atlantic 10 announced that Bona's game Thursday at George Washington had been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in the Colonials' program, and it was one of five men's games and four women's games that were postponed.
Bona's next games, at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany and at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 against Saint Louis at the Reilly Center, are on as scheduled.
The Bona-Dayton game is one of two Atlantic 10 men's games scheduled for Sunday that has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in a program. The La Salle-Rhode Island game Sunday in Kingston, R.I., has been postponed due to Covid issues in La Salle's program.
Earlier in the day, the Bona women's basketball team's Atlantic 10 opener on Saturday against Saint Joseph's was postponed after the Hawks entered Covid protocols.
The Atlantic 10 will announce details on rescheduled games at a later date.
A recent surge of Covid infections across the country has impacted men's and women's college basketball programs nationwide. As of 6 p.m. Friday, more than 230 programs have been affected by the virus this season, whether it is due to game cancellations, pauses or positive tests within the program, according to a Buffalo News database that tracks Covid-19 occurrences in college basketball. That included 13 men's and women's programs that announced postponements or pauses on Friday.
The Atlantic 10 revised its Covid-19 cancellation policy earlier this week, in the wake of a nationwide spike in cases. The Atlantic 10 will attempt to reschedule games that cannot be played due to positive tests and Covid protocols, but if a reschedule date cannot be finalized, the game will be declared a no contest. If a team opts to not play the rescheduled contest, the conference can declare a forfeit.