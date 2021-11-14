St. Bonaventure men's basketball holds off upset-minded Canisius

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team avoided a major upset.

Sunday at the Reilly Center, Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes each scored 17 points as the No. 23 Bonnies defeated Canisius 69-60.

The Golden Griffins led by 11 points a little more than five minutes into the second half on Green’s first 3-pointer of the game, and maintained a lead despite the Bonnies (2-0) cutting it to one point at 57-56 on Holmes’ three-point play, on dunk off a steal and a free throw with less than six minutes left in regulation.

But with less than four minutes left in regulation, Lofton's first 3-pointer of the day gave Bona a 61-58 lead, at a point when the Griffs had made only one field goal in a span of more than eight minutes. Canisius finished 21 for 66 from the floor.

Malek Green led the Griffs (0-3) with 14 points.

The Griffs haven't beaten a ranked opponent since Dec. 9, 1994, when Canisius won 79-62 at No. 13 Cincinnati.

The last time Canisius beat a ranked Bona team was in 1952, when the Griffs beat the No. 10 Bonnies, 65-63.

The Bonnies face Boise State at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic, and Canisius plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cleveland State.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

