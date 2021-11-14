St. Bonaventure men's basketball holds off upset-minded Canisius in Big 4 thriller

ALLEGANY – There’s a reason why Big 4 rivalry games in men’s basketball won’t be put on the shelf anytime soon.
To a casual watcher’s point of view, the matchup between No. 23 St. Bonaventure and Canisius should have been a one-sided affair. Instead, it provided another reason why the Big 4 still needs its rivalry games between Bona, the Golden Griffins, Niagara and the University at Buffalo.
The No. 23 Bonnies held off an upset-minded Canisius in a 69-60 win Sunday at the Reilly Center. Canisius wasn't regarded by many to give the Bonnies any kind of run, but there's still something about a rivalry that inspires more, and the Golden Griffins made it feel more like a prize fight and less like a “gimme” for the Bonnies.
Bona leads the all-time series 102-67, but didn’t take control until late in the second half, when Kyle Lofton’s only 3-pointer of the game gave Bona a 61-58 lead with 4:01 left.
“These are not just for us, but for the alumni and the culture of St. Bonaventure, Bona Nation,” said Lofton, who scored 17 points and had 5 rebounds. “I feel like these are must-win games.
"This is all they talk about, like coach (Mark Schmidt) said. It’s probably more about them than the A-10, so we have to go out there and take care of business and make the Nation proud.”
By all accounts and purposes, the Bonnies and Bulls should dominate this quartet, and should be pursuing lofty opponents and potential NCAA Tournament contenders in order to pad their nonconference resumes.
But, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said, “These games should always be played.”
Because there’s a value to tradition, to the regional appeal and to the future of the fabric of basketball in Western New York. Canisius coach and Buffalo native Reggie Witherspoon has seen many iterations of the Big 4 rivalry, and thought of the younger fans who are in the crowds at the Reilly Center, in the Gallagher Center at Niagara, inside the Koessler Athletic Center at Canisius or at UB’s Alumni Arena.
“They come out here and see this crowd jumping up, and they feel electric,” Witherspoon said. “It’s going to carry them through their day. There’s going to be some 10-year-old kid here in school tomorrow, and he’s going to wake up earlier tomorrow and his parents are going to have to keep saying, ‘get up, you have to go to school’ but he’s going to be excited. He’s going to be excited all day and I think it’s important for other people, but those are the ones who have a chance to get excited about having a game like this to go to.”
Schmidt, Bona’s 15th-year coach, points to history. The Canisius-Bona rivalry dates back to 1919, and only a pandemic, wartime and arrogance have interrupted the series.
The Covid-19 pandemic hampered much of Canisius’ 2020-21 season, and suspended the Griffs-Bonnies matchup last year. The series also wasn’t played in the 1943-44, 1944-45 and 1945-46 seasons during World War II, and then paused for the 2001-02 season, when the Bonnies and disgraced former coach Jan van Breda Kolff reneged on the series that year. Bona's dance card was apparently overbooked.
That season, Van Breda Kolff said he wanted to boost Bona's RPI rating and prepare for the Atlantic 10 Conference schedule – even though the Griffs were somewhere in the lower rungs of the RPI right around the time the two teams were scheduled to play in 2001.
The pause was a blip in a rivalry that is now 102 years old. Bona won 69-57 at Canisius in December of 2002.
Schmidt recalled how a few years ago, an older Bona alum approached him with a task.
“He said, ‘Coach, I don’t care what you do in the Atlantic 10, but you can’t lose to Canisius and Niagara,’ ” Schmidt recalled, chuckling. “Those games are still really, really important. They’re traditional, and they should be.”
Schmidt also keeps in mind what happened the last time the two teams met. Canisius celebrated the 100th anniversary of the rivalry with a 61-57 win at KeyBank Center on Nov. 23, 2019.
On Sunday, the Griffs lost a chance to dethrone a Top 25 team for the first time since December of 1994, when Canisius won 79-62 at No. 13 Cincinnati.
Ahead 31-26 at the half, Canisius forced the Bonnies to call a timeout after Jacco Fritz’s dunk opened his team’s lead to 41-30 at 2:36 of the second half.
But after Karim Coulibaly’s back-to back layups for Bona helped cut a 51-42 deficit to 51-46 with 9:48 left, Bona’s guards fueled the turnaround. Jalen Adaway's layup – on a play that started with a defensive rebound by freshman center Oluwasegun Durosinmi – gave the Bonnies a 58-57 lead with about five minutes left in regulation, and after Fritz's free throw, Lofton’s first 3-pointer of the game gave Bona a 61-58 lead with 4:01 left.
The Griffs also made only two field goals in the final 11 minutes: Fofana’s layup with 6:54 left, and Jordan Henderson’s layup with 11 seconds left.
The Bonnies treated the last 11 minutes like a fourth-and-1 play in football. A spot in the national rankings wasn’t just on the line. So was a longtime sense of pride.
“It was that second media timeout (in the second half) where we kind of looked at each other, the seniors, and said, ‘We’re not losing,' " said Holmes, who had 17 points and a team-high nine rebounds. "We just had to make these plays that needed to be made."