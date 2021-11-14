St. Bonaventure men's basketball holds off upset-minded Canisius in Big 4 thriller

Because there’s a value to tradition, to the regional appeal and to the future of the fabric of basketball in Western New York. Canisius coach and Buffalo native Reggie Witherspoon has seen many iterations of the Big 4 rivalry, and thought of the younger fans who are in the crowds at the Reilly Center, in the Gallagher Center at Niagara, inside the Koessler Athletic Center at Canisius or at UB’s Alumni Arena.

“They come out here and see this crowd jumping up, and they feel electric,” Witherspoon said. “It’s going to carry them through their day. There’s going to be some 10-year-old kid here in school tomorrow, and he’s going to wake up earlier tomorrow and his parents are going to have to keep saying, ‘get up, you have to go to school’ but he’s going to be excited. He’s going to be excited all day and I think it’s important for other people, but those are the ones who have a chance to get excited about having a game like this to go to.”