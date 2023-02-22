Needing a victory to improve its seeding for the Atlantic 10 Tournament, St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team quickly fell behind Wednesday and lost 74-61 to Davidson at John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, N.C.

The Bonnies (13-16, 7-9 Atlantic 10) have now lost five consecutive games, and have two contests remaining in the regular season.

Davidson (13-14, 6-9) used a 28-11 run to end the first half with a 43-22 lead. Foster Loyer and Sam Mennenga each scored 10 points during the run.

In the second half, Bona began pecking away at the Wildcats’ lead. St. Bonaventure trimmed the advantage to 62-50 on a 3-pointer by Moses Flowers with 4:26 remaining in the contest.

Davidson extended its lead back to 16 before Bona again closed to within 12 on a 3-pointer by Yann Farell with 2:11 to go.

Leading 70-58 with 1:38 to go, Davidson’s Grant Huffmann and Loyer each made two free throws to end any chance of a St. Bonaventure comeback.

Flowers led the Bonnies with 16 points, and Daryl Banks III added 12.

Farell and Chad Venning each scored nine.

Venning and Banks each grabbed five rebounds for Bona, but the Bonnies were outrebounded 34-28. Venning also added three blocked shots.

Loyer finished with a game-high 27 points for Davidson. Mennenga added 24 points. Huffman had six points, six rebounds and eight assists. Former University at Buffalo big man David Skogman came off the bench to score seven points and grab a game-high eight rebounds.

Both teams made 9 of 25 3-point attempts, but the Wildcats dominated at the free-throw line, converting 17 of 25 opportunities.

St. Bonaventure was just 4 of 7 from the charity stripe.

The Bonnies return to action at noon Sunday with a game against Saint Joseph’s.

It will be Bona’s final home game of the season.

Bona and Saint Joseph’s are tied for 10th in the conference.

The Bonnies are a game and a half behind sixth-place George Mason.

The Bonnies close the regular season on March 4 at UMass. The Minutemen are 14-14 overall, 5-11 in the Atlantic-10.