ALLEGANY – Daryl Banks III broke out of a slump. The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team created a presence in the paint. The Bonnies got a taste of a playoff atmosphere.

But it wasn’t enough for the Bonnies to notch their fourth straight win. An upstart La Salle squad with a strong inside presence handed the Bonnies a rare home loss, a 76-70 decision Wednesday at the Reilly Center.

The Explorers (11-13, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) snapped three-game winning streak for the Bonnies (13-11, 7-4) by creating a presence in the paint, taking advantage of a scoring slumps by the Bonnies late in the first half and midway through the second half, grabbing 34 rebounds and scoring 30 points in the paint, and exercising its depth, as the Explorers’ bench accounted for 28 points.

How it happened: La Salle took a 14-13 lead a little more than eight minutes into the game on an 8-2 run, and took advantage of the Bonnies on the boards early, notching 15 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds, and seven second-chance points. But after Chad Venning’s layup gave the Bonnies a 15-14 lead 8 1/2 minutes in, it sparked an 8-0 run by the Bonnies, and Anquan Hill’s thundering dunk with 8:39 left in the first half forced the Explorers to call a timeout. The Explorers answered right back after the breather, taking a 24-23 lead on Josh Nickelberry’s 3-pointer 1:21 later, part of a 10-0 run in a little more than four minutes.

La Salle opened that run to 16-2 – Moses Flower’s layup with 5:29 left in the half was Bona’s only successful shot – which helped the Explorers take a 38-29 lead with three minutes left in the first half, and a 44-35 lead at halftime, after Hassan Drame’s free throw with 1.5 seconds left.

After being held scoreless in the first half, St. Bonaventure’s Yann Farell scored 10 points in the first 3:17 of the second to bring the Bonnies within three, at 49-46, and Banks’ layup off a steal brough the Bonnies within two, at 51-49. The Bonnies opened the second half 5 for 7 from the floor to cut La Salle’s lead to two, then Flowers hit a 3-pointer out of a media timeout to give his team a 52-51 lead at 5:15 in.

La Salle, though, quickly regained the lead, and opened their lead to as many as six points in the next six minutes, as Bona hit a 1-for-5 shooting slump in a span of a little more than three minutes midway through the second half.

Venning’s four points – a pair of free throws and a layup – brought the Bonnies with in two at 65-63 with 6:35 left. After Fousseyni Drame missed a pair of free throws 23 seconds later, Banks’ 3-pointer on the ensuing possession gave Bona a 66-65 lead, but the Explorers answered seconds later on Mamadou Doucoure’s shot for a 67-66 lead.

Then, the two teams got caught in a scoreless stretch of 2:27, and after a timeout by the Explorers with 2:57 left, Dourcoure ended the drought with a free throw after he was fouled by Venning with 1:37 left, and the Explorers closed the game with a 9-4 run.

Standouts

Daryl Banks III, St. Bonaventure: 16 points, six rebounds

Chad Venning, St. Bonaventure: 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, blocked shot

Khalil Brantley, La Salle: 16 points, four rebounds, four assists

Josh Nickelberry, La Salle: 18 points

Who was there: Joe Mihalich, who coached at Niagara from 1998-2013, traveled to the Reilly Center with La Salle, and was given a warm greeting by St. Bonaventure’s staff prior to the game. Mihalich is a special assistant to Explorers coach Fran Dunphy, and has returned to the sidelines after recovering from a stroke in August of 2020.

The family of Bonnies basketball great Bob Sassone, who played and coached for Bona, sat courtside for the game. Sassone died Sunday, and St. Bonaventure held a moment of silence for him prior to the game.

What’s next: The Bonnies play at 12:30 p.m. at Duquesne in Pittsburgh.