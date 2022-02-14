St. Bonaventure men's basketball completes home-and-home sweep of Saint Louis

The Bonnies are fifth in the Atlantic 10 standings, and have six games left in the regular season – a final regular-season stretch run that could help propel the Bonnies into the Atlantic 10 tournament, which begins March 9 in Washington, D.C.

“We’re not trying to get comfortable, or satisfied where we’re at,” said Bona center Osun Osunniyi, who led his team with 21 points and three blocks. “We’ve got a lot of games left. We still have to handle business, do our jobs.”

But the win Monday should also give the Bonnies some reminder that no lead is steadfast, especially as the regular season gets shorter.

They saw it Feb. 1 against Davidson, when the Bonnies nearly wiped out a 16-point deficit and made it a one-possession game with less than 11 seconds left in an 81-76 loss to the Wildcats.

Then, they saw it Monday against the Billikens (17-8, 8-4). Bona took a 36-26 lead with less than five minutes left in the half, part of a 17-3 run that helped the Bonnies to a 48-32 lead at halftime. At one point in that run, the Billikens went without a successful shot from the floor for nearly six minutes.