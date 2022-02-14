St. Bonaventure men's basketball completes home-and-home sweep of Saint Louis

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team likely let out a collective sigh of relief as the buzzer sounded Monday night at the Reilly Center.
In an 83-79 win against Saint Louis, the Bonnies saw the Billikens outrebound them, outshoot them and outhustle them in the final seven minutes, as Saint Louis cut a 15-point deficit to two with 30.6 seconds left.
Even after Jordan Nesbitt missed a 3-point attempt that clanked off the rim with less than six seconds left, the Bonnies couldn’t let up until after Jalen Adaway hit the front end of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left, which cemented the final four-point margin and helped the Bonnies avoid completely squandering a comfortable, double-digit lead.
“We didn’t finish the way we needed to,” said Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt, whose team was 9 for 16 on free throws, including 4 for 9 in the final 3:20. “Thank goodness we finished the way we needed to.”
The pair of wins against the Billikens should pay dividends for the Bonnies (15-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), who completed the season sweep in a rare back-to-back, home-and-home series that started Friday with Bona’s 68-61 win at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.
Saint Louis began Monday at No. 60 in the NET rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses in selecting the 68-team field. The Bonnies were at No. 90 on Monday, and should move up in the NET with the win.
The Bonnies are fifth in the Atlantic 10 standings, and have six games left in the regular season – a final regular-season stretch run that could help propel the Bonnies into the Atlantic 10 tournament, which begins March 9 in Washington, D.C.
“We’re not trying to get comfortable, or satisfied where we’re at,” said Bona center Osun Osunniyi, who led his team with 21 points and three blocks. “We’ve got a lot of games left. We still have to handle business, do our jobs.”
But the win Monday should also give the Bonnies some reminder that no lead is steadfast, especially as the regular season gets shorter.
They saw it Feb. 1 against Davidson, when the Bonnies nearly wiped out a 16-point deficit and made it a one-possession game with less than 11 seconds left in an 81-76 loss to the Wildcats.
Then, they saw it Monday against the Billikens (17-8, 8-4). Bona took a 36-26 lead with less than five minutes left in the half, part of a 17-3 run that helped the Bonnies to a 48-32 lead at halftime. At one point in that run, the Billikens went without a successful shot from the floor for nearly six minutes.
“We were ready, and they didn’t do anything we didn’t think they were going to do,” Billikens coach Travis Ford said. “We weren’t in the right places at the right time. They made us pay for it. You’ve got to execute defensively, just like you’ve got to execute, offensively.”
Saint Louis, though, opened the second half with a 9-1 run in the first 2:31, which forced the Bonnies to call an early timeout. Sparked by Francis Okoro’s inside play and Yuri Collins’ passing – Collins had five of his 10 assists in the first five minutes of the second half – the Billikens cut Bona’s lead to six, at 55-49. But out of the media timeout, the Bonnies answered with a 7-2 run, then opened their lead to as many as 15 points with less than 10 minutes left in the game.
But in the final five minutes, Saint Louis trailed 77-69 and attempted one more rally, despite Collins fouling out with 4:03 left in the game. Jalen Adaway (17 points, six rebounds) missed a dunk attempt with less than four minutes left, and Gibson Jimerson’s free throws cut the lead to six with 3:26 left. Then, after Adaway missed the back end of a pair of free throw attempts, Fred Thatch Jr’s 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 78-74 with 3:03 left.
“We missed a lot of open shots, and free throws,” said Bona’s Dominick Welch, who scored 19 points and had four steals. “And just a couple mistakes on the defensive end allowed them hit a couple open threes. Bad rotations on the defensive end and unnecessary fouls put them in the 1-and-1 (on free throws).”
Then, the Billikens cut the lead to 81-79 with 30.6 seconds left on Thatch’s free throws. With 21.7 seconds left in the game, Saint Louis called a timeout. The message among the Bonnies was about fundamentals.