St. Bonaventure men's basketball at a glance

St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Arena: Reilly Center.

Coach: Mark Schmidt, 16th season.

Last season’s record: 23-10, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference. Lost to Xavier in NIT semifinals.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-7 So. G Justin Ndjock-Tadjore 0.3 ppg., 0.2 rpg.; 6-8 R-Fr. F Anouar Mellouk DNP. 6-4 R-Fr. G Brett Rumpel DNP.

Key losses: 6-10 F/C Osun Osunniyi 11.3 ppg., 7.5 rpg., 94 blocked shots, 48 assists; 6-3 G Kyle Lofton 12.8 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 176 assists, 60 steals; 6-5 G Dominick Welch 12.3 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 54 assists, 42 steals; 6-4 G Jalen Adaway 15.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 31 steals, 32 assists; 6-4 G Jaren Holmes 13.5 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 119 assists, 37 steals.

Key newcomers: 6-3 R-Jr. G Daryl Banks III; 5-11 So. G Kyrell Luc; 6-3 R-Jr. Moses Flowers; 6-10 R-So. C Max Amadasun; 6-10 R-So. Chad Venning; 6-9 So. F Anquan Hill.

Outlook: For the first time in a while, St. Bonaventure will field a starting lineup that is entirely new. Of the four Big 4 men’s teams, the Bonnies were the most impacted by departures, as four starters transferred to Power Five programs (Osunniyi and Holmes to Iowa State, Lofton to Florida and Welch to Alabama) and a fifth (Adaway) turned pro.

Bona also lost the bulk of its bench, as players went to the transfer portal, with many landing on new rosters. So, the Bonnies turned to the transfer portal to find players to plug in key holes. St. Bonaventure did it impressively, too, finding Division I experience, including Banks, Venning and Luc, the Patriot League rookie of the year last season at Holy Cross, and Hill, the Northeast Conference rookie of the year. In all, the Bonnies have six transfers and four true freshmen.

“You don’t build programs anymore,” Schmidt said. “You’re building teams for every single year. Usually, you have veteran guys back that know what they’re doing, that can dummy and show how a play is run or how a defense is run. Now we’ve got, in essence, 12 new guys.

“It’s been an adjustment. It’s been slower. We can’t overwhelm the guys.”

Strengths/question marks: There are more question marks than strengths with the Bonnies, simply because it’s a whole new lineup. There’s the question of how quickly incoming players will adapt and mesh in order to continue the Bonnies’ consistent winning.

Bona has won at least 16 games in each of the last nine seasons, and has made either the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament in four of the last seven seasons, including the 2022 NIT semifinals. There’s the question if the Bonnies will keep their guard-heavy, defense-first style.

What the coach said: “They’re enthusiastic, there’s a lot of energy at practice, guys are willing to learn and listen. We have some athleticism. We’ve got some length but it’s slow and we’re still trying to learn the terminology. If you’re thinking while you play, you’re going to be a step behind. Guys have to really get a grasp of what we’re trying to do. Some days are better than others, and we do a better job of doing what we try to do and our assignments, and that’s just repetition, over and over again.

“We’ve had 15 days of practice, so we’re still in the beginning stages of this whole thing. The kids are trying, they’re learning it. Some learn faster than others and the guys learning faster are getting ahead, but we need to get eight or nine guys on the same page, and that’s going to take some time.”

St. Bonaventure roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

0 Barry Evans Fr. F 6-8 205 Baltimore, Md.

1 Kyrell Luc So. G 5-11 165 Dorchester, Mass.

2 Yann Farell Fr. F 6-6 200 Libreville, Gabon

3 Justin NdjockTadjore So. G 6-7 200 Gatineau, Quebec

4 Moses Flowers R-Jr. G 6-3 180 Dorchester, Mass.

5 Daryl Banks III R-Jr. G 6-3 170 Somerset, N.J.

10 Max Amadasun R-So. C 6-10 250 Dublin, Ireland

11 Anouar Mellouk R-Fr. F 6-8 205 Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 Tyler Curran Fr. G 6-2 185 Allegany

21 Melian Martinez Fr. F/C 6-10 200 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

24 Brett Rumpel R-Fr. G 6-4 190 Binghamton

32 Chad Venning R-So. F 6-10 270 Brooklyn

35 Anquan Hill So. F 6-9 200 Philadelphia, Pa.

St. Bonaventure schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 2 Alfred 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 Saint Francis (Pa.) 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Canisius 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 vs. South Dakota State% 8 p.m.

Nov. 19 Bowling Green 2 p.m.

Nov. 22 Southern Indiana 7 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Notre Dame# 4 p.m.

Nov. 30 Middle Tennessee 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at Buffalo 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 Cleveland State 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Iona$ 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 16 Florida Gulf Coast 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Siena 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa TBA

Dec. 31 UMass* 2 p.m.

Jan. 4 George Mason* 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Saint Louis* TBA

Jan. 11 at Rhode Island* 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 Richmond* 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 Duquesne* 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Loyola Chicago* TBA

Jan. 25 Fordham* 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 at VCU* TBA

Feb. 1 at Richmond* TBA

Feb. 4 Dayton* 8 p.m.

Feb. 8 La Salle* 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Duquesne* 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Fordham* 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 George Washington* 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Davidson* TBA

Feb. 26 Saint Joseph’s* Noon

Mar. 4 at UMass* 2:30 p.m.

Mar. 8-12 Atlantic 10 Tournament$

% — at Sioux Falls, S.D.

# at Belmont Park

$ — at Brooklyn

* — Atlantic 10 game