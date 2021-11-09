St. Bonaventure men's basketball at a glance

St. Bonaventure Bonnies
Arena: Reilly Center.
Coach: Mark Schmidt, 15th year.
Last season’s record: 16-5, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference.
Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-3 Sr. G Kyle Lofton 14.4 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 5.5 apg.; 6-5 Sr. G Dominick Welch 11.4 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 2.1 apg.; 6-4 Sr. G Jaren Holmes 13.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 1.9 apg.; 6-5 RS Sr. G Jalen Adaway 12.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg.; 6-10 Sr. F/C Osun Osunniyi 10.7 ppg., 9.4 rpg., 2.9 bpg., 2.4 apg.
Key losses: G Alejandro Vasquez 4.4 ppg.; F/C Jalen Shaw 1.4 ppg., 1.3 rpg.
Key newcomers: 6-3 RS Fr. G Quadry Adams; 6-5 RS So. G Linton Brown; 6-9 RS Fr. F Oluwasegun Durosinmi 6-9; RS So. F Abdoul Karim Coulibaly.
Outlook: The Bonnies are favored to win the Atlantic 10 Conference, and they’re a popular pick to return to the NCAA Tournament for the third time since 2018. The Bonnies return all five starters, including Osun Osunniyi, the 2020-21 Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, and point guard Kyle Lofton.
The Bonnies stocked up on transfers to augment their depth, which was a question mark last season. The additions of Adams and Coulibaly from Wake Forest and Pitt, respectively, give the Bonnies in-game experience, while the addition of Durosinmi, who blocked 78 shots in 18 games at Harcum College last season, will give Osunniyi a reinforcement at center.
The Bonnies will continue to emphasize defense as a foundation for the program. The Bonnies led the Atlantic 10 and were seventh in the nation in defense last season (61.1 points per game).
Season-defining stretch: While the Bonnies are ranked No. 23 in the nation, the best way to stay in the rankings is to win games, particularly in the nonconference schedule. The Bonnies play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 18-21, a tournament that includes West Virginia, Clemson and Boise State. The Bonnies host the University at Buffalo, the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, Dec. 4 at the Reilly Center and host Loyola (Md.) four nights later. Then, the Bonnies play a pair of Power Six teams: No. 24 Connecticut of the Big East on Dec. 11 in Newark, N.J., and Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Dec. 17 in Charlotte.
What the coach said: “There’s high expectations, but I’d rather have high expectations than no expectations. These guys deserve to play the schedule they’re playing. They deserve all the notoriety and the exposure that they’ve gotten. They’ve worked tremendously hard for this. We haven’t been ranked in 50 years.” – Mark Schmidt