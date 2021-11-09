St. Bonaventure men's basketball at a glance

The Bonnies stocked up on transfers to augment their depth, which was a question mark last season. The additions of Adams and Coulibaly from Wake Forest and Pitt, respectively, give the Bonnies in-game experience, while the addition of Durosinmi, who blocked 78 shots in 18 games at Harcum College last season, will give Osunniyi a reinforcement at center.

The Bonnies will continue to emphasize defense as a foundation for the program. The Bonnies led the Atlantic 10 and were seventh in the nation in defense last season (61.1 points per game).

Season-defining stretch: While the Bonnies are ranked No. 23 in the nation, the best way to stay in the rankings is to win games, particularly in the nonconference schedule. The Bonnies play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 18-21, a tournament that includes West Virginia, Clemson and Boise State. The Bonnies host the University at Buffalo, the favorite to win the Mid-American Conference, Dec. 4 at the Reilly Center and host Loyola (Md.) four nights later. Then, the Bonnies play a pair of Power Six teams: No. 24 Connecticut of the Big East on Dec. 11 in Newark, N.J., and Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Dec. 17 in Charlotte.

What the coach said: “There’s high expectations, but I’d rather have high expectations than no expectations. These guys deserve to play the schedule they’re playing. They deserve all the notoriety and the exposure that they’ve gotten. They’ve worked tremendously hard for this. We haven’t been ranked in 50 years.” – Mark Schmidt

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.