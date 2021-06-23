 Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure men's basketball announces home game vs. Coppin State
St. Bonaventure men's basketball announces home game vs. Coppin State

St. Bonaventure basketball

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt gestures to his team.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team's nonconference schedule continues to take shape. 

The Bonnies will host Coppin State at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Reilly Center in Allegany, Bona announced Wednesday. 

Coppin State plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and was 9-13 and 8-4 in the MEAC in 2020-21. Juan Dixon, who led Maryland to the 2002 NCAA Tournament championship, is in his fifth season as head coach.

Bona has not announced its finalized plans for attendance at the Reilly Center. Bona did not allow fans to attend home games during the 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bona will open its season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center, and has announced five additional dates for its nonconference games. The Bonnies will play in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Nov. 18, 19 and 21. The Bonnies will host Northern Iowa on Nov. 27, and will play Virginia Tech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte, N.C.

