St. Bonaventure men's Atlantic 10 opener postponed again

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has another game impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Monday that the Bonnies' game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany has been postponed due to Covid protocols in Fordham's program.

Bona-Fordham is one of four Atlantic 10 games on Wednesday that has been postponed due to Covid protocols, along with La Salle at Saint Louis, George Washington at Duquesne and Rhode Island at George Mason. La Salle, George Washington and George Mason are in Covid protocols.

Bona's athletic department said in a statement Monday that Bona still is scheduled to host Saint Louis at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center, in what will be the Bonnies' conference opener.

The Bonnies (8-3) haven't played since Dec. 17, an 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech in Charlotte.

The Bonnies' scheduled conference opener has been postponed three times. The Atlantic 10 announced Dec. 28 that Bona's game Thursday at George Washington had been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in the Colonials' program, and on Friday, the conference announced that Bona's game Sunday at Dayton was postponed due to Covid protocols in the Bonnies' program.

