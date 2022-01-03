 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Bonaventure men's Atlantic 10 opener postponed again
0 comments

St. Bonaventure men's Atlantic 10 opener postponed again

Support this work for $1 a month

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has another game impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic 10 Conference announced Monday that the Bonnies' game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany has been postponed due to Covid protocols in Fordham's program.

Bona-Fordham is one of four Atlantic 10 games on Wednesday that has been postponed due to Covid protocols, along with La Salle at Saint Louis, George Washington at Duquesne and Rhode Island at George Mason. La Salle, George Washington and George Mason are in Covid protocols.

Bona's athletic department said in a statement Monday that Bona still is scheduled to host Saint Louis at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center, in what will be the Bonnies' conference opener.

The Bonnies (8-3) haven't played since Dec. 17, an 86-49 loss to Virginia Tech in Charlotte.

The Bonnies' scheduled conference opener has been postponed three times. The Atlantic 10 announced Dec. 28 that Bona's game Thursday at George Washington had been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in the Colonials' program, and on Friday, the  conference announced that Bona's game Sunday at Dayton was postponed due to Covid protocols in the Bonnies' program.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News