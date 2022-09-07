St. Bonaventure men’s Atlantic 10 schedule announced for 2022-23

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference schedule just before the new year at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Bona hosts Massachusetts in its conference home opener Dec. 31, then hosts George Mason on Jan. 4 at the Reilly Center, the league announced Wednesday.

The Atlantic 10’s 15 men’s teams will each play an 18-game schedule this season, and the Atlantic 10’s conference tournament is scheduled for March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The winner of the Atlantic 10 tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnies play at Loyola-Chicago on Jan. 21. The Ramblers became official Atlantic 10 members July 1, and former Bona athletic director Steve Watson is in his ninth year in the same role at Loyola.

Bona will have home-home series against four teams: Massachusetts, Richmond, Duquesne and Fordham.

The Bonnies will play single games against VCU, Davidson, George Mason, Saint Louis, Rhode Island, Dayton, Loyola-Chicago, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle.

The Bonnies open their 2022-23 schedule Nov. 7 with a nonconference game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center.

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball 2022-23 Atlantic 10 schedule

Dec. 31 vs. Massachusetts

Jan. 4 vs. George Mason

Jan. 7 at Saint Louis

Jan. 11 at Rhode Island

Jan. 14 vs Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Duquesne

Jan. 21 at Loyola-Chicago

Jan. 25 vs. Fordham

Jan. 28 at VCU

Feb. 1 at Richmond

Feb. 4 vs. Dayton

Feb. 8 vs. La Salle

Feb. 11 at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Fordham

Feb. 19 vs. George Washington, 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Davidson

Feb. 26 vs. Saint Joseph’s, noon

March 4 at Massachusetts, 2:30 p.m.