 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Bonaventure men’s Atlantic 10 schedule announced for 2022-23

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Bonaventure Davidson Men's Basketball

St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt directs his team as they press against Davidson.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference schedule just before the new year at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Bona hosts Massachusetts in its conference home opener Dec. 31, then hosts George Mason on Jan. 4 at the Reilly Center, the league announced Wednesday.

The Atlantic 10’s 15 men’s teams will each play an 18-game schedule this season, and the Atlantic 10’s conference tournament is scheduled for March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The winner of the Atlantic 10 tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bonnies play at Loyola-Chicago on Jan. 21. The Ramblers became official Atlantic 10 members July 1, and former Bona athletic director Steve Watson is in his ninth year in the same role at Loyola.

Bona will have home-home series against four teams: Massachusetts, Richmond, Duquesne and Fordham.

People are also reading…

The Bonnies will play single games against VCU, Davidson, George Mason, Saint Louis, Rhode Island, Dayton, Loyola-Chicago, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s and La Salle.

The Bonnies open their 2022-23 schedule Nov. 7 with a nonconference game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the Reilly Center.

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball 2022-23 Atlantic 10 schedule

Dec. 31 vs. Massachusetts

Jan. 4 vs. George Mason

Jan. 7 at Saint Louis

Jan. 11 at Rhode Island

Jan. 14 vs Richmond, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 vs. Duquesne

Jan. 21 at Loyola-Chicago

Jan. 25 vs. Fordham

Jan. 28 at VCU

Feb. 1 at Richmond

Feb. 4 vs. Dayton

Feb. 8 vs. La Salle

Feb. 11 at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at Fordham

Feb. 19 vs. George Washington, 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Davidson

Feb. 26 vs. Saint Joseph’s, noon

March 4 at Massachusetts, 2:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB football coach Maurice Linguist’s opening statement as team prepares to face Holy Cross

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News