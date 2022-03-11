St. Bonaventure men hoping for NIT bid after stunning loss in Atlantic 10 quarterfinal

WASHINGTON – St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt took a moment after his team’s stunning loss in the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament to reminisce about his days as an assistant coach at Xavier.
In 1999, the Musketeers accepted a bid to the NIT and played five postseason games, advancing to the Final Four at Madison Square Garden.
“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Schmidt said. “If we have the opportunity to do that, I would think that we would take it.”
The No. 4-seeded Bonnies, who start five seniors, leave the nation’s capital heartbroken and hoping for one last opportunity to play together after a 57-56 loss to No. 5 Saint Louis in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Capital One Arena.
St. Bonaventure senior guard Kyle Lofton missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, and a layup off the rebound as time expired, after the Bonnies rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to take a late lead in a matchup of the last two conference tournament champions.
Now starting five seniors, the Bonnies must win three games in three days to defend their title and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, knowing anything less likely marks an unsatisfying end of an era.
Saint Louis (23-10) advances to play No. 1 Davidson (26-5), a 74-56 winner against No. 8 Fordham, in a semifinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
St. Bonaventure (20-9), which won both games against the Billikens during the regular season and eight of nine games down the stretch, needed to defend its A-10 Tournament title and earn the conference’s automatic bid to return to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.
“One play doesn’t define you,” Schmidt said about Lofton, who did not speak after the game. “He’s been everything to our program, to me as the head coach. He epitomizes everything that we want in a player. A good student. Keeps his nose clean socially. He’s a hard worker. He’s a captain for four years. … I told him he has nothing to apologize for. We’re here and a big reason is because of what he’s done for us.”
Bona senior forward Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 18 points. Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lofton had 10 points and four assists. And Osun Osunniyi, the two-time A-10 defensive player of the year, finished with six points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Bona shot just 38.1% from the field (24 of 63) and 37.5% from the foul line (3 of 8), while Saint Louis was 39.3% from the field (22 of 56) and 87.5% from the stripe (7 of 8).
For the second consecutive year, St. Bonaventure’s 6-foot-10 center has been named the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year.
Osunniyi did not attempt a shot in the first 38 minutes of the game.
“They were just pushing me out of position, just getting me out of my comfort zone, so I wasn’t able to get to my spots and make my moves,” Osunniyi said.
But the St. Bonaventure big man scored his first bucket on a layup while being fouled and hit the free throw to help the Bonnies complete a double-digit second-half rally.
The three-point play gave Bona a 54-52 lead with 2:02 to play, and the Bonnies had a 56-55 edge after Osunniyi hit a layup with 1:24 remaining.
Gibson Jimerson, who had a game-high 20 points and hit 6 of 9 from 3-point range, scored the winning points for Saint Louis on a second-chance jump shot with 17 seconds remaining.
Francis Okoro added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Billikens.
“It was an extremely hard-fought game on both sides,” Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. “Extremely emotional game. Both teams making big plays. Both teams making runs. I’m just glad we came up with one more point.”
The Bonnies started slow, missing nine consecutive shots from the field during an early six-minute stretch, but trailed by only five points in the first half and quickly erased the deficit.
Welch sank a 3-pointer to give the Bonnies their first lead, 16-14, about seven minutes before halftime and hit a layup to push Bona’s advantage to four points, its largest lead of the game.
But Saint Louis responded with a 12-2 run.
The Billikens led 26-22 at halftime and opened the second half with a bucket, but Bona used an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead.
Lofton hit three consecutive jump shots to tie the game at 28-28 and Welch hit a layup to put the Bonnies back on top, 30-28, with about 17 minutes to play.
Jimerson hit a 3-point shot to end the run and the Billikens pushed their advantage to double digits, at 47-37, when he hit another 3-pointer with about 11 minutes to play.
Bona rallied from double-digit deficits to win five games during the regular season and erased this deficit as well.
Adaway hit a pair of 3-pointers to help the Bonnies close to within 49-45 with about 8½ minutes to go.
Welch hit a layup to pull within 49-47 with 6½ minutes to play.
And Osunniyi hit one of two foul shots to claw within a point. He put the Bonnies on top with his first field goal with 2:02 to play.
St. Bonaventure received a double bye in the A-10 tournament after finishing the regular season in the top four in the conference standings. Saint Louis stomped La Salle 71-51 in a second-round game Thursday.
Erik Brady: When St. Bonaventure plays George Mason, Jim Engelhardt cheers for both (a little louder for Bonnies)
“I’m a fan of both,” Engelhardt says. “But blood is thicker than water. And Bona is in my blood.”
The Bonnies swept the regular-season series with Saint Louis, winning 68-61 on the road on Feb. 11 and 83-79 at home on Valentine’s Day.
St. Bonaventure reached the A-10 Tournament championship game each of the last two times it was played, falling to Saint Louis, 55-53, in 2019 and cruising as the No. 1 seed in 2021, when the Bonnies upended Duquesne, Saint Louis and VCU to claim the title.
The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“All of these experiences as memories that we have to leave with … is just priceless in my eyes,” Adaway said. “I know it’s priceless to all of us. But just spending all the time together, working hard, working toward our goals is something I will always be thankful for.”