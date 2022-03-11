St. Bonaventure men hoping for NIT bid after stunning loss in Atlantic 10 quarterfinal

“One play doesn’t define you,” Schmidt said about Lofton, who did not speak after the game. “He’s been everything to our program, to me as the head coach. He epitomizes everything that we want in a player. A good student. Keeps his nose clean socially. He’s a hard worker. He’s a captain for four years. … I told him he has nothing to apologize for. We’re here and a big reason is because of what he’s done for us.”

Bona senior forward Jalen Adaway led the Bonnies with 18 points. Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Lofton had 10 points and four assists. And Osun Osunniyi, the two-time A-10 defensive player of the year, finished with six points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Bona shot just 38.1% from the field (24 of 63) and 37.5% from the foul line (3 of 8), while Saint Louis was 39.3% from the field (22 of 56) and 87.5% from the stripe (7 of 8).

Osunniyi did not attempt a shot in the first 38 minutes of the game.

“They were just pushing me out of position, just getting me out of my comfort zone, so I wasn’t able to get to my spots and make my moves,” Osunniyi said.