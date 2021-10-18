St. Bonaventure in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll for first time since 1971

The last time the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts, the Baltimore Colts had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to win Super Bowl V, and Greg Gary was one of the Bonnies’ leading scorers, who was on his way to being drafted by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Times have certainly changed, but the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is back in the polls for the first time in more than 50 years.

The AP released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday, and the Bonnies are ranked No. 23 in the country. Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason poll.

The Bonnies are the defending Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champions, and lost to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March in Bloomington, Ind.

The last time the Bonnies were ranked in the AP Top 25 was during the week of Jan. 18, 1971, when they were No. 10 in the country. The Bonnies had opened the season 9-1 after reaching the 1970 Final Four, but dropped out of the poll the following week, after back-to-back losses against Villanova and at Duquesne in January of 1971.

