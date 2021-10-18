St. Bonaventure in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll for first time since 1971

The last time the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts, the Baltimore Colts had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to win Super Bowl V, and Greg Gary was one of the Bonnies’ leading scorers, who was on his way to being drafted by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.
Times have certainly changed, but the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is back in the polls for the first time in more than 50 years.
The AP released its preseason Top 25 poll on Monday, and the Bonnies are ranked No. 23 in the country. Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason poll.
The Bonnies are the defending Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament champions, and lost to LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March in Bloomington, Ind.
The last time the Bonnies were ranked in the AP Top 25 was during the week of Jan. 18, 1971, when they were No. 10 in the country. The Bonnies had opened the season 9-1 after reaching the 1970 Final Four, but dropped out of the poll the following week, after back-to-back losses against Villanova and at Duquesne in January of 1971.
The Bonnies won nine of their final 11 regular-season games and played in the postseason NIT that year, but didn’t get back into the polls again until Monday.
The now-ranked Bonnies open the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against Siena at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and have lofty expectations within and surrounding the program. Many national basketball analysts have picked the Bonnies to repeat as Atlantic 10 champions and return to the NCAA Tournament; NCAA.com reporter and longtime college basketball analyst Andy Katz had the Bonnies as one of his eight picks to be a darkhorse for the 2022 Final Four.
The Bonnies return all five of their starters this season: guards Dominick Welch (Cheektowaga), Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton and Jalen Adaway and forward Osun Osunniyi. Osunniyi is one of the Atlantic 10’s top returning shot-blockers (2.9 per game in 2020-21) and its top returning rebounder (9.4 per game in 2020-21), and Lofton led the Atlantic 10 in minutes played last season (38.4).
The Bonnies also added a pair of transfers from the Atlantic Coast Conference: guard Quadry Adams (Wake Forest) and forward Karim Coulibaly (Pittsburgh).
Bona’s also led the Atlantic 10 and was seventh in the nation in scoring defense (61.1 points) last season.
