St. Bonaventure hires search firm to help fill AD vacancy
St. Bonaventure hires search firm to help fill AD vacancy

  • Updated
St. Bonaventure announced Tuesday that it has begun a national search for its new athletic director, to replace Tim Kenney, whose contract was not renewed.

Bona said in a statement that it has retained CarrSports Consulting, LLC, in the search process. CarrSports is a search firm that has also assisted search and hiring processes for athletic directors at Duke, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Butler.

Bona will also finalize a search committee to seek feedback regarding qualifications and experience for its next athletic director.

Bona confirmed May 26 that it would not renew Kenney’s contract. Kenney had been Bona’s athletic director since 2015. Barb Questa is serving as interim athletic director. 

