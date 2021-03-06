St. Bonaventure heads to Atlantic 10 title game with win against Saint Louis

Part of Saint Louis’ early shooting woes came as a result of Osunniyi’s inside presence. The 6-foot-10-inch forward/center had five blocks in the first 10 minutes, as the Billikens were 3 for 10 from the floor in the first 10 minutes, and trailed 15-9.

“He was the eraser,” Schmidt said.

Osunniyi tied a single-game career high with seven blocks, including six in the first half, and had five rebounds and eight points.

“He’s incredible,” Lofton said. “He has the potential to be a pro, right now. What he does for our defense, you can’t even name it. He picks up for all of our mistakes. He’s a rebounder, a shot blocker, he just knows the game.

“The shot blocking stuff? It’s like an art. He has that in him.”

Then, Adaway lobbied for his teammate, who has 54 blocked shots this season.

“Defensive player of the year,” Adaway said. “Has to be.”

Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with 11 points and seven rebounds, but his team shot only 8 for 24 in the first half and finished 19 for 52.