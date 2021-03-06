St. Bonaventure heads to Atlantic 10 title game with win against Saint Louis

The only time the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team faced Saint Louis during the regular season, the Bonnies played with some hesitancy. A little too much hesitancy, and as a result, the Billikens handed the Bonnies their only loss by double digits this season.
The Bonnies met Saint Louis again in an Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal on Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., and took a more aggressive approach with a spot in the conference championship game on the line.
Being a bully paid off, against a team that was physical and had plenty of inside size. Osun Osunniyi’s dominant inside presence in the first half and Jalen Adaway’s second-half scoring surge boosted the Bonnies, the top seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, to a 71-53 win against the Billikens.
“Just coming out from the jump and really throwing that first punch and not taking it,” said Adaway, whose team lost 70-59 Feb. 6 at Saint Louis. “We’ve been harping on it a whole lot, all year. Coming out and being energetic from the jump but tonight, especially, we just had emphasized not letting them get on top. Coming out, playing our game.”
Bona will play for the Atlantic 10 tournament title for the second time in three seasons; Saint Louis defeated Bona for the title in 2019.
“We wanted to make a statement to the league,” said Bona guard Kyle Lofton, who had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
“Saint Louis, they beat us the last three times and my freshman year, they sent us home. This year, we had to come and play. We just came to battle.”
The Bonnies will face No. 2 VCU in the tournament championship game at 1 p.m. March 14 at the University of Dayton. VCU defeated No. 3 Davidson, 64-52, in the second semifinal Saturday night in Richmond.
The Atlantic 10 tournament champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Bona will play for a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament, but the win against the Billikens certainly helped an already valid resume for the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin with the First Four on March 18 in Indiana.
The Bonnies began Saturday at No. 28 in the NET rankings and Saint Louis 36, and ESPN and CBS Sports’ mock brackets on Saturday projected the Bonnies as a 10 seed and as an 11 seed, respectively.
Adaway led Bona (15-4) with 17 points and Jaren Holmes added 15, but Osunniyi was the driving force inside against the Billikens. Bona coach Mark Schmidt said one of the keys to competing with Saint Louis (14-6) was controlling the paint.
Part of Saint Louis’ early shooting woes came as a result of Osunniyi’s inside presence. The 6-foot-10-inch forward/center had five blocks in the first 10 minutes, as the Billikens were 3 for 10 from the floor in the first 10 minutes, and trailed 15-9.
“He was the eraser,” Schmidt said.
Osunniyi tied a single-game career high with seven blocks, including six in the first half, and had five rebounds and eight points.
“He’s incredible,” Lofton said. “He has the potential to be a pro, right now. What he does for our defense, you can’t even name it. He picks up for all of our mistakes. He’s a rebounder, a shot blocker, he just knows the game.
“The shot blocking stuff? It’s like an art. He has that in him.”
4 swats already for Osun and 2⃣0⃣0⃣ for his career 🚫 pic.twitter.com/r2X5K1mbWU— Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) March 6, 2021
Then, Adaway lobbied for his teammate, who has 54 blocked shots this season.
“Defensive player of the year,” Adaway said. “Has to be.”
Jordan Goodwin led the Billikens with 11 points and seven rebounds, but his team shot only 8 for 24 in the first half and finished 19 for 52.
“We didn’t come to play,” Goodwin said. “Shots didn’t go in and they made shots and they made us take tough shots. You’ve got to give them credit, them playing defense and us not bringing our best effort tonight.”
After Jimmy Bell Jr.’s layup with 4:16 left cut Bona’s lead to 25-21, the Bonnies answered with an 8-2 run, en route to a 33-25 halftime lead.
Holmes’ free throws 5:13 into the second half gave Bona a 45-29 lead, as Adaway scored eight points in the first five minutes. Bona took its largest lead of 22 points with 2:57 left on Dominick Welch's dunk.
“We put in too much work to give up,” Adaway said. “We just dug deep and the team believed in each other, believed in me and we made it happen.”