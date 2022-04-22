St. Bonaventure guards Jaren Holmes, Linton Brown enter transfer portal; Hartford guard Moses Flowers to join Bonnies

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team picked up a shooting guard through the transfer portal, but lost a pair of guards to the transfer portal, including one of its top guards from the 2021-22 season in Jaren Holmes.

Moses Flowers, a 6-foot-3 guard who played at Hartford this season, announced on his social media accounts Thursday night that he will join the Bonnies as a transfer for the 2022-23 season. Flowers’ announcement came after Linton Brown confirmed he will will enter the portal, after one season with the Bonnies.

A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesperson confirmed to the News Friday night that Holmes entered the transfer portal. VerbalCommits.com originally reported that Holmes entered the transfer portal.

Holmes averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33 games this season for the Bonnies.

Flowers averaged 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 29 games this season for the Hawks. He could fill the hole created by the departure of Jalen Adaway, who was Bona’s leading scorer last season but chose to forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue professional basketball.

Brown, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, confirmed Friday morning that he has entered the transfer portal, in a post on his social media accounts. In 10 games in 2021-22, Brown averaged three points and 1.5 rebounds but did not play after the new year and after a Covid-19 stoppage in the program of more than three weeks after Christmas break and into January.

He also said in the post he was diagnosed with an underlying heart condition, which held him out of the lineup.

“There were a lot of ups and downs that took place with my heart situation ending my season early, but blessing me with three more years to play,” Brown wrote in a post he shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Brown and Holmes are two of four players from Bona in the transfer portal, along with forward Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly and guard Joryam Saizonou.

