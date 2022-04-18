St. Bonaventure guard Asianae Johnson to transfer to Mississippi State

Asianae Johnson will move to the Southeastern Conference.

Johnson, a guard who played women’s basketball for the last four years at St. Bonaventure, announced Sunday night on her social media accounts that she will transfer to Mississippi State for her final season of eligibility.

"I decided to transfer to Mississippi State because it felt like home," Johnson told The News in a text message. "The atmosphere, the energy, everything was so genuine and I loved it!"

Johnson, who was on campus over the weekend, will join the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer, after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility after the 2019-20 school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson, a 5-8 guard from New York, was an All-Atlantic 10 Conference second-team selection who led the Bonnies in scoring (18.2 points per game) in 2021-22. She averaged 4.6 rebounds per game and had 74 assists and 38 steals. At one point in the season, Johnson set a program record by scoring at least 20 points in eight consecutive games.

Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 108 games over four seasons with the Bonnies.

