St. Bonaventure gets commitment from 6-foot-9 center Oluwasegun Durosinmi

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has received a verbal commitment from a junior-college shot-blocking center, who is expected to join the Bonnies this fall.
Oluwasegun Durosinmi, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound center, played at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., this season. He averaged 10 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and was second in NJCAA Division I competition with 78 blocks in 18 games.
Harcum announced Durosinmi's commitment Thursday night on its social media pages.
Congratulations to @BonniesMBB for landing a terrific young man in @duro_shegc. The future is bright for Duro, glad I got to be a part of it for a season! The 6-9, 235 forward has all 4 years of eligibility remaining. Great get for the Bonnies. pic.twitter.com/Tv5OliDCy6— Harcum Basketball (@HarcumMBB) April 9, 2021
Durosinmi will have four years of eligibility with the Bonnies, according to Harcum's program, and will come in as a reinforcement for Bona forward/center Osun Osunniyi, who had 60 blocked shots in 21 games in 2020-21.
Durosinmi is the fourth Bona commitment since the season ended last month with a loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies received commitments from two transfers, Wake Forest guard Quadry Adams and Pittsburgh forward Abdoul Karim Couibaly. Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, a guard from Quebec, will join the Bonnies as a freshman.
Adams and Coulibaly should help shore up both experience and depth for the Bonnies, who return all five starters from this season's team that won the Atlantic 10 conference's regular-season and tournament championshps.
The spring signing period for basketball begins April 14 and continues through Aug. 1.