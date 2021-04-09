St. Bonaventure gets commitment from 6-foot-9 center Oluwasegun Durosinmi

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team has received a verbal commitment from a junior-college shot-blocking center, who is expected to join the Bonnies this fall.

Oluwasegun Durosinmi, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound center, played at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., this season. He averaged 10 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and was second in NJCAA Division I competition with 78 blocks in 18 games.

Harcum announced Durosinmi's commitment Thursday night on its social media pages.

Durosinmi will have four years of eligibility with the Bonnies, according to Harcum's program, and will come in as a reinforcement for Bona forward/center Osun Osunniyi, who had 60 blocked shots in 21 games in 2020-21.

Durosinmi is the fourth Bona commitment since the season ended last month with a loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies received commitments from two transfers, Wake Forest guard Quadry Adams and Pittsburgh forward Abdoul Karim Couibaly. Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, a guard from Quebec, will join the Bonnies as a freshman.

Adams and Coulibaly should help shore up both experience and depth for the Bonnies, who return all five starters from this season's team that won the Atlantic 10 conference's regular-season and tournament championshps.

The spring signing period for basketball begins April 14 and continues through Aug. 1.

