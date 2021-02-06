St. Bonaventure focuses on pivotal game at Saint Louis, despite schedule changes

Saint Louis’ recent struggles could appear to take some of the luster off the matchup against Bona, but the Bonnies are on a seven-game winning streak, and a victory could help Bona’s case for being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since January 1971. The Bonnies received 19 votes in the most recent AP poll. The next poll will be released Monday.

Before Friday's games, the Bonnies were 32nd in the NET rankings, one of the tools that the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses to sort and rank teams. Saint Louis was 52 in the NET, which changes daily; a win at Chaifetz Arena would be considered a Quadrant 1 win, and would help Bona’s NCAA Tournament resume.

Furthermore, a change in the schedule simply became a detour for the Bonnies. Rather than preparing for Saint Joseph’s, the Bonnies turned their focus to the Billikens.

“As soon as the Saint Josephs’ game was canceled, it was almost like we moved on, almost like we’d played them,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “Now, it’s the next game and we start watching tape and preparing our guys for how we want to play against Saint Louis.

