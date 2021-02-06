St. Bonaventure focuses on pivotal game at Saint Louis, despite schedule changes

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team got a few extra days to prepare for what could be one of its more formidable opponents in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The Bonnies found out Monday that their schedule was changing due to a Covid-19 positive test in an opponent’s program. Instead of playing Wednesday at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, the Bonnies pivoted and prepared to play Saturday at Saint Louis.
“Getting that extra rest can be key, and getting to prepare mentally, and having that extra day of practice, to get ready for the next game,” said junior guard Kyle Lofton, who is Bona’s leading scorer at 15.7 points per game. “Any extra days can help, just having another day for rest and getting your legs right. Especially with a team like (Saint Louis), you’ve got to be physically prepared.”
The Bonnies are in first place in the Atlantic 10 and face the Billikens at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The Bonnies (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10) expect to face a team that’s physical and has inside size, but also has only recently resumed its season after a prolonged layoff.
Saint Louis (7-3, 0-2) opened the season 7-1, with wins against LSU and North Carolina State, and was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll as recently as Jan. 25.
“Without either one of those guys, we are nearly not as good,” said coach Mark Schmidt.
Positive Covid-19 tests and quarantines forced the Billikens to pause activities from Dec. 30 to January 22. Saint Louis has played two games since resuming activities: a 76-71 loss Jan. 26 to Dayton and an 82-75 loss Wednesday at La Salle. A Jan. 29 at Richmond was postponed due to concerns about Covid-19 protocols in the Spiders’ program.
Saint Louis’ recent struggles could appear to take some of the luster off the matchup against Bona, but the Bonnies are on a seven-game winning streak, and a victory could help Bona’s case for being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since January 1971. The Bonnies received 19 votes in the most recent AP poll. The next poll will be released Monday.
Before Friday's games, the Bonnies were 32nd in the NET rankings, one of the tools that the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses to sort and rank teams. Saint Louis was 52 in the NET, which changes daily; a win at Chaifetz Arena would be considered a Quadrant 1 win, and would help Bona’s NCAA Tournament resume.
Furthermore, a change in the schedule simply became a detour for the Bonnies. Rather than preparing for Saint Joseph’s, the Bonnies turned their focus to the Billikens.
“As soon as the Saint Josephs’ game was canceled, it was almost like we moved on, almost like we’d played them,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “Now, it’s the next game and we start watching tape and preparing our guys for how we want to play against Saint Louis.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team didn’t hesitate when it had to respond to an early deficit. The response, in fact, was resounding.
“There were going to be pauses and interruptions during the seasons, and our guys understand that, and there’s going to continue to be pauses. I don’t think we’re going to go straight out the rest of the way without having some game canceled. The teams that can handle this the best, that can turn the page, those are the teams that are going to be successful.”
Each shuffle of the schedule, though, has left some of the Bonnies frustrated.
“It’s understanding what’s going on, everything with Covid,” guard Dominic Welch said. “Sometimes, it's frustrating, preparing for a team and the day comes or the day before it’s canceled. But then you grow from there, move on, and focus on the next opponent.”
The first half was ugly for the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team. The second half became a resounding response by the Bonnies.
In only 10 games this season, Saint Louis has the conference’s top offense, averaging 81.7 points per game. While Bona has the Atlantic 10’s top scoring defense (61.3 points per game), guard Dominic Welch said the Bonnies have to focus on controlling Saint Louis’ inside presence, particularly 6-foot-7 forward Hasahn French and guard Jordan Goodwin, who averages 10.6 rebounds.
The Billikens also average 25.8 defensive rebounds per game and shoot 50% (305 for 610), including 37.4% on 3-pointers (64 for 171).
“With their size, our coaches are going to emphasize rebounding and toughness,” Welch said. “We know that’s what we’ve got to do, and make shots. We know we’re a small team, so we’re going to have to outrebound them, box them out, keep them off the glass and make our shots and play our game.”