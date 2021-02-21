St. Bonaventure finds torrid 3-point touch in second half of win against Davidson

ALLEGANY – For most of the season, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team hasn’t overwhelmed many opposing teams with its 3-point shooting.
The perimeter game, however, became the driving force for the Bonnies in a 69-58 win against Davidson on Sunday at the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies entered the game shooting 32.1% (68 for 212) on 3-pointers in their first 13 games, but made 11 for 21 against Davidson, including a 9-for-11 effort in the second half.
“We were getting the ball moving,” said Kyle Lofton, who scored 18 points for the Bonnies. “The first half, we had the ball and it was sticking. No motion, nobody was swinging the ball and second half, we did a better job of playing inside-out.”
The Bonnies (11-3, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) also kept pace with the Atlantic 10’s top 3-point shooting team. The Wildcats entered the game atop the Atlantic 10 at 36.6% (155 for 423), and finished 13 for 37 against the Bonnies.
The Bonnies also benefited from a halftime chat among their players, one that Jaren Holmes said focused on improving the offense, which shot 10 for 27 in the first half, including only 2 for 10 on 3-pointers.
“We knew we had to get the offense going, so that was one of the big keys in the second half, getting it moving and trusting each other,” said Holmes, who led the Bonnies with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and went 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.
Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady led Davidson (11-6, 6-3) with 18 points each. The Wildcats played their first Atlantic 10 game since Jan. 24, a 69-60 win at Massachusetts. Davidson was sidelined for more than three weeks because of Covid-19 issues, and resumed its schedule Friday with a 101-51 win against Division III Southern Virginia.
Bona’s game Sunday against Davidson kicked off the final stretch of the regular season. Bona is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Davidson, at 6 p.m. Friday against George Washington at the Reilly Center, and then is scheduled to close the regular season March 1 against Dayton at the Reilly Center. The Atlantic 10 tournament is scheduled to begin March 3 in Richmond, Va.
The Bonnies are preparing for the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, and aim to strengthen their resume for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies entered Sunday 45th in the NET rankings, a sorting tool that the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine the 68-team tournament field.
“Our goal, when we first started, was to try to win an Atlantic 10 regular-season title,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “That’s the goal. All that other stuff, the tournament, the at-large bid, those will take care of themselves. You can’t get ahead of yourself.”
The Atlantic 10 is basing its tournament seedings on two qualifications:
Teams above 60 percent of the median number of conference games played by the 14 Atlantic 10 teams will be seeded by winning percentage in conference games.
Teams below the 60 percent threshold will be seeded using the NET rankings, relative to all Atlantic 10 teams.
“We’re trying to accomplish the goals that we set, within our team, the goals we came up with at the beginning of the year,” Holmes said. “We’re not really paying attention to being on the bubble, or if we have a chance at the (NCAA) tournament right now. Our ultimate goal is to get to the tournament. Right now, we’re focusing on winning one game at a time, and staying together.”
With 5:22 left in the first half, Lee’s 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 24-21, as the Bonnies played without Osun Osunniyi, who was called for his second foul six minutes into the game, and Dominick Welch, who was off the floor for nearly five minutes. Then, Grady hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, and Grady’s layup off a steal with 3:51 left in the half gave Davidson its first lead in nearly eight minutes at 26-24.
Osunniyi returned with less than four minutes left in the half and tied the game at 26-26 on a layup with 1:03 left, then grabbed the rebound of Jalen Adaway’s jumper, and his putback with four seconds left gave Bona a two-point lead.
Luka Brajkovic’s 3-pointer gave Davidson a 29-28 lead 23 seconds into the second half, but the Bonnies opened the second half by going 3 for 4 on 3-pointers, including Lofton's first, to help push their lead to 41-34.
A minute after Grady missed a free throw on a potential four-point play that would have tied the game at 44-44, Holmes and Lofton combined for three 3-pointers for a 53-43 Bona lead midway through the second half.
“The guys haven’t shot the ball great at times this year, but they deserve to shoot it, they deserve to make it,” Schmidt said. “They’re in the gym all the time, all the time. They go to class and they come to the gym. They deserve victory and they deserve to have success. And it’s a lot of confidence.
“Those guys know, if I’m in the gym, then I deserve to make those shots. Kyle made some big ones, Dom made a big one in the corner, Jaren made four or five of them, and that’s what we need.”