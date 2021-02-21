St. Bonaventure finds torrid 3-point touch in second half of win against Davidson

Teams above 60 percent of the median number of conference games played by the 14 Atlantic 10 teams will be seeded by winning percentage in conference games.

Teams below the 60 percent threshold will be seeded using the NET rankings, relative to all Atlantic 10 teams.

“We’re trying to accomplish the goals that we set, within our team, the goals we came up with at the beginning of the year,” Holmes said. “We’re not really paying attention to being on the bubble, or if we have a chance at the (NCAA) tournament right now. Our ultimate goal is to get to the tournament. Right now, we’re focusing on winning one game at a time, and staying together.”

With 5:22 left in the first half, Lee’s 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 24-21, as the Bonnies played without Osun Osunniyi, who was called for his second foul six minutes into the game, and Dominick Welch, who was off the floor for nearly five minutes. Then, Grady hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, and Grady’s layup off a steal with 3:51 left in the half gave Davidson its first lead in nearly eight minutes at 26-24.

Osunniyi returned with less than four minutes left in the half and tied the game at 26-26 on a layup with 1:03 left, then grabbed the rebound of Jalen Adaway’s jumper, and his putback with four seconds left gave Bona a two-point lead.