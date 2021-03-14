St. Bonaventure faces VCU for Atlantic 10 title, automatic NCAA Tournament berth

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is embracing a theme as it prepares for the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game Sunday: finish.
The Bonnies couldn’t do it two years ago in a loss to Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 title game. It cost them an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies also didn’t finish in a 67-64 loss Feb. 12 at VCU as Dominick Welch’s 3-point attempt just before the buzzer bounced off the rim and rolled away.
“That's the one thing we didn't do my freshman year, we didn’t finish,” Bona forward Osun Osunniyi said. “The whole entire time, leading up to the game, I've been seeing a bunch of stuff on TV and all over, about how Saint Louis won that game. It's giving us extra motivation.”
The Bonnies (15-4) are the top seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and are scheduled to play No. 2 VCU (19-6) at 1 p.m. in the conference championship game at the University of Dayton.
The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to start Thursday in Indiana, but the loser is also forecasted to earn an at-large bid to the 68-team tournament. The NCAA field will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday.
ESPN.com on Saturday projected Bona as a 10 seed and as the Atlantic 10’s automatic qualifier, while CBSSports.com projected the Bonnies as a 10 seed.
Bracket Matrix, a website that compiles NCAA Tournament bracket projections, also forecasted the Bonnies as a 10 seed Saturday.
Win or lose, the Bonnies have a solid résumé to be in the NCAA Tournament field. Besides winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title, the Bonnies are at No. 28 in the NET as of Saturday, and their Quadrant 1 games include wins at Richmond, at Davidson, against Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 semifinal, and losses at VCU and at Saint Louis.
It's been five years, but Bonaventure's exclusion from the NCAA Tournament field in 2016 still stings. The Bonnies – and their fans – have no desire to leave the decision up to the committee.
“The NCAA Tournament, that’s ultimately an end goal, and one of the goals we set at the beginning of the year, but we’re not really worried about that, especially with the A-10 championship in front of us,” Bona guard Jaren Holmes said. “We’re only focused on VCU and the A-10 championship. I wouldn’t use the word ‘loose’ because we always want to play loose, but when you’re loose, it's easier for things to flow. That’s our big emphasis as a team, always play loose and have fun out there.
“When you’re tight, you’re trying not to lose. When you play loose, you’re playing to win. We’re going out there to play loose, and we’re going out there to play to win. That’s our goal.”
The Atlantic 10 title game pits two of the conference’s top three defenses. The Bonnies lead the Atlantic 10 in defense, allowing an average of 60.1 points per game, and face VCU, which is third, allowing 64.8 points per game.
“We’ve got to rebound, we’ve got to find ways to get extra sharp and we’ve got to find ways to limit them,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We kept our composure in the second game (against Bona), more than the first game. As we moved along in the year, we expect better in late games.
“Watching both of those games within this week and preparing for St. Bonaventure, we’ve still got to be us, but we have great respect for them. They’re going to do what they do, what got them to this end. We’ve got to make sure we play with great poise.”
Since that loss to VCU more than a month ago, Osunniyi said the Bonnies have embraced their defensive play even more.
“We learned what got us to that point and, as you’ve seen over the last two games, defense is the reason that we won the regular-season championship, and defense is the reason that we have been so successful,” said Osunniyi, the Atlantic 10’s defensive player of the year. “We have all completely bought into that game plan, and we understand that if we want to win games, we need to win games and reach our goals, we have to keep playing defense.”
Holmes also said his team has gained a better understanding of its strengths, particularly moving the ball and working in sync. In their last six games, the Bonnies have averaged 15.5 assists and 9.1 turnovers
“It’s knowing our strengths,” Holmes said. “Going in there with that fire we play with, believing in ourselves, I think that’s what we’ve taken from both games, playing VCU and leading up to this game, we’re going to try to do what we do and be our best selves sand play our game. And not try to feed into other things that could prevent us from not being ourselves.
“What got us here and what won us the A10 championship is our camaraderie, our togetherness and the way we move the ball. And we’re going to continue to do that. And, like Osun said, finish. That second game against VCU, we didn’t finish.”