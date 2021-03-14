St. Bonaventure faces VCU for Atlantic 10 title, automatic NCAA Tournament berth

The Atlantic 10 title game pits two of the conference’s top three defenses. The Bonnies lead the Atlantic 10 in defense, allowing an average of 60.1 points per game, and face VCU, which is third, allowing 64.8 points per game.

“We’ve got to rebound, we’ve got to find ways to get extra sharp and we’ve got to find ways to limit them,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We kept our composure in the second game (against Bona), more than the first game. As we moved along in the year, we expect better in late games.

“Watching both of those games within this week and preparing for St. Bonaventure, we’ve still got to be us, but we have great respect for them. They’re going to do what they do, what got them to this end. We’ve got to make sure we play with great poise.”

Since that loss to VCU more than a month ago, Osunniyi said the Bonnies have embraced their defensive play even more.