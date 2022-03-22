St. Bonaventure edges Virginia to reach NIT semifinals

Kyle Lofton earned sweet redemption, and St. Bonaventure’s amazing road magic continued Tuesday night in the National Invitation Tournament.

Lofton sank two free throws with 5.3 seconds left, and Osun Osunniyi blocked Virginia’s final shot at the buzzer to give the Bonnies a 52-51 victory over the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, Va.

The win sends the Bonnies to New York City and Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals next Tuesday.

Lofton, an 82% free throw shooter, missed two free throws with 1 second left in Bona’s 57-56 Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinal loss to St. Louis.

“It’s like a story written,” Lofton said on ESPN after the final buzzer. “I did that at the A-10 tournament and after the game I told them I’m good for it if it happens again.”

Bona improved to 23-9 with its third NIT victory in seven days. Bona won at Colorado, 76-68, in the first round March 15, and at Oklahoma, 70-68, on Sunday. Bona traveled 5,559 miles through three rounds, going from Olean to Boulder, Colo., and back, and then to Norman, Okla., and Charlottesville, Va.