St. Bonaventure edges Virginia to reach NIT semifinals

Kyle Lofton earned sweet redemption, and St. Bonaventure’s amazing road magic continued Tuesday night in the National Invitation Tournament.
Lofton sank two free throws with 5.3 seconds left, and Osun Osunniyi blocked Virginia’s final shot at the buzzer to give the Bonnies a 52-51 victory over the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, Va.
The win sends the Bonnies to New York City and Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals next Tuesday.
Lofton, an 82% free throw shooter, missed two free throws with 1 second left in Bona’s 57-56 Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinal loss to St. Louis.
“It’s like a story written,” Lofton said on ESPN after the final buzzer. “I did that at the A-10 tournament and after the game I told them I’m good for it if it happens again.”
Bona improved to 23-9 with its third NIT victory in seven days. Bona won at Colorado, 76-68, in the first round March 15, and at Oklahoma, 70-68, on Sunday. Bona traveled 5,559 miles through three rounds, going from Olean to Boulder, Colo., and back, and then to Norman, Okla., and Charlottesville, Va.
“If you told me we were gonna be here going to Madison Square Garden, I would thought you were a fool,” said Bona coach Mark Schmidt. “But our guys played exceptionally well. ... We just beat three Power 5 teams on the road, and that says a lot about our guys.”
Bona will face Xavier in the semifinals. Xavier edged Vanderbilt, 75-73.
Bona had a big contingent of fans on the Virginia campus.
“We just stuck together,” Lofton said. “You see the crowd here. St. Bonaventure is different. It’s like a cult. There’s no place like it.”
Osunniyi, Jaren Holmes and Dominick Welch each scored 10 points for the Bonnies, while Lofton and Jalen Adaway scored nine apiece.
Adaway hit a key 3-pointer with 1 second left on the shot clock with 4:25 left in the game.
Things looked bleak for St. Bonaventure when Virginia went on an 8-0 run to take a 50-45 lead with 2:59 left.
But Bona’s defense clamped down, and the Cavaliers did not get another field goal the rest of the way.
“It was a rock fight,” Schmidt said. We got down by five, 50-45, and didn’t give up. Usually when you play Virginia and you’re down by five, it’s like you’re down by 15. We hit some big shots.”
With 2:09 left Osunniyi drew a charging foul on Virginia’s Reece Beekman in the lane.
Then Holmes hit two free throws with 1:51 left to pull the Bonnies within 50-47.
Holmes then drew another charge on Beekman with 1:40 left. But Virginia got the ball back when Osunniyi was called for a moving screen, which allowed Lofton to hit a 3-pointer (that was wiped out).
Virginia added a free throw by Armann Franklin with 30 seconds left to go up, 51-47.
Then Welch hit an acrobatic 3-pointer from the wing to pull Bona within 51-50 with 20.8 seconds remaining.
Virginia’s Jayden Gardner missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18 seconds left, and Bona set up for its final possession. Lofton was fouled on a drive in the lane.
Virginia point guard Kihei Clark had time to drive down the side of the lane and throw up a 5-footer, but Osunniyi easily swatted it into the stands to end the game.
Holmes moved to 1,005 points for his career, making him the fifth Bona starter to cross the 1,000-point mark.
Bona made just 3 of 15 3-point shots. But the Bonnies were tough inside, outscoring Virginia, 28-20, in the paint.
Osunniyi, the Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year, blocked four shots, including the one at the buzzer. That gives him 301 blocks for his career. He’s Bona’s all-time blocks leader.