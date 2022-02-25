 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Bonaventure drops vaccine mandate for basketball games at Reilly Center
St. Bonaventure drops vaccine mandate for basketball games at Reilly Center

St. Bonaventure Davidson Men's Basketball

St. Bonaventure guard Quadry Adams drives to the basket.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Starting this weekend, spectators who attend basketball games at St. Bonaventure won't be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination for entry into the Reilly Center in Allegany.

St. Bonaventure announced it will lift its vaccine mandate for its final home men's and women's basketball games. The St. Bonaventure women close their home schedule at noon Saturday against George Mason, and the Bona men close their home schedule at 7 p.m. March 4 against Richmond. 

Tom Missel, St. Bonaventure's chief communications officer, said in a statement that the decision to roll back the vaccine mandate for basketball games comes after the rapid decline of Covid-19 cases on campus and in the region.

According to the New York Times' Covid-19 tracking dashboard, Covid-19 cases in Cattaraugus County have dropped 47% in daily cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days. St. Bonaventure's Covid-19 dashboard shows it has had 75 positive cases on campus among students and employees since Dec. 27, and only six cases remain active.

Additionally, masks will be optional for spectators. 

