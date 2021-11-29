St. Bonaventure drops out of Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll

One loss has cast the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Bonnies are no longer ranked in one national poll, after a stay of more than a month among the top 25. Bona was previously ranked at No. 16 in last week's poll.

Northern Iowa defeated the Bonnies (5-1), 90-80, at the Reilly Center in Allegany, and a loss to a team that KenPom.com ranks at No. 116 likely didn’t sit well among the voters.

The Bonnies received 106 voting points in the AP Top 25, behind Illinois (111) and No. 25 Seton Hall (151). Duke is the No. 1 team in the country in this week's poll after an 84-81 win Friday against previous No. 1 Gonzaga. Purdue is No. 2, ahead of Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA.

The Bonnies remain in the USA Today Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, at No. 25.