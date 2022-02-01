St. Bonaventure drops a must-win game to Davidson 81-76

ALLEGANY – Mark Schmidt uses a cliché about the value of each game the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team plays.
“Every game is important because it’s the next game,” is a routine Schmidt-ism.
Prior to his team’s Tuesday tilt against Davidson at the Reilly Center, the 15th-year Bonnies coach riffed similar.
“No game is more important than any other game, being on national television or if it’s on local television,” Schmidt said. “We just approach it like every other game. It’s really, really important. It’s a home game. It’s the next game. It’s one of our 18 conference games, so we’re putting everything into it to see if we can play as well as we can.”
The thing is, Tuesday night’s game against Davidson, which is atop the Atlantic 10 Conference and the league’s best bet to make the NCAA Tournament, was especially important.
The Bonnies lived up to a big-game billing, but a late offensive surge couldn't lift the Bonnies in an 81-76 loss to Davidson, despite Jalen Adaway's free throws with 10.8 seconds left that cut Davidson's lead to 79-76.
Adaway led St. Bonaventure (12-6, 4-3 Atlantic 10) with 21 points, and Foster Loyer led Davidson (18-3, 8-1) with 21 points.
This was the night where the Bonnies were supposed to show why it belonged back in the NCAA Tournament chatter.
This could have been one of those turnaround games for the Bonnies, against a team that entered having won 16 of its last 17 games. A win could have helped the Bonnies springboard into a critical part of their season. February should be the final tuneup for the postseason, where a team builds momentum to go into March.
Instead, at one point, the tires came off the Bonnies, who trailed the Wildcats by as many as 16 points in the second half, and they lost to a team that’s officially displaced Bona as the Atlantic 10’s candidate for “mid-major darling.”
Tied 16-16 on Desmond Watson’s layup eight minutes into the game for Davidson, the Bonnies and Wildcats stayed within at least two points of each other, and Bona took a 23-21 lead with 7:42 left in the half on Jaren Holmes’ hook shot.
The Wildcats, though, kept pace with the Bonnies in the first half, despite subpar shooting from the perimeter, an area where Davidson typically thrives. The Wildcats opened 8 for 21 from the floor, including 4 for 11 on 3-pointers, while the Bonnies had 15 rebounds to Davidson’s eight, including 11 defensive rebounds.
Michael Jones’ back-to-back 3-pointers, though, gave Davidson a 34-29 lead with 36.8 seconds left in the first half – only Davidson’s sixth and seventh 3-pointers, but the beginning of a 19-2 run that bridged the first and second halves for the Wildcats.
Loyer’s back-to-back buckets in the first minute of the second half opened Davidson’s lead to 38-29, and Bona didn’t score its first points of the second half until Osun Osunniyi’s layup nearly 3 1/2 minutes in, which cut Davidson’s lead to 40-31.
That was of little help. By that point, Davidson was in its groove. The Wildcats allowed Bona only four shots from the floor in the first six minutes of the half, and opened its lead to as many as 16 points in the first eight minutes.
The challenge for the Bonnies then became: Climb back in and prove we belong in step with the Wildcats.
Bona cut Davidson’s lead to nine points midway trough the half on Jalen Adaway’s free throws, but Hyunjung Lee answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to make the score 57-42 with about nine minutes left. However, the Bonnies got within six with 1:12 left on Osun Osunniyi’s three-point play, then to five on Dominick Welch's layup with 50.9 seconds left, which cut Davidson's lead to 79-74 and put Welch past the 1,000-point mark.
Two months ago, the excitement was palpable at the Reilly Center. Even with the students back in the stands on Tuesday, the disappointment in losing to Davidson was obvious, given that the Bonnies' last loss at the Reilly Center was Nov. 27 against Northern Iowa -– a game that's become a perpetual thorn in Bona's side.
Not too long ago, the Bonnies seemed a shoe-in to make the NCAA Tournament the hard way, by earning quality wins against top-tier opponents.
CBS's latest bracketology projections, released Monday, may have given Bonnies fans some hope by slotting the Bonnies in a First Four game in Dayton.
It might as well be false hope. Now, the Bonnies have to make that 68-team field the harder way, by winning the Atlantic 10 championship – and in the Atlantic 10, 14 teams go into the conference tournament in March with that one goal. After the loss to league-leading Davidson, the odds may not be in the Bonnies' favor.