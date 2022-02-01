St. Bonaventure drops a must-win game to Davidson 81-76

This was the night where the Bonnies were supposed to show why it belonged back in the NCAA Tournament chatter.

This could have been one of those turnaround games for the Bonnies, against a team that entered having won 16 of its last 17 games. A win could have helped the Bonnies springboard into a critical part of their season. February should be the final tuneup for the postseason, where a team builds momentum to go into March.

Instead, at one point, the tires came off the Bonnies, who trailed the Wildcats by as many as 16 points in the second half, and they lost to a team that’s officially displaced Bona as the Atlantic 10’s candidate for “mid-major darling.”

Tied 16-16 on Desmond Watson’s layup eight minutes into the game for Davidson, the Bonnies and Wildcats stayed within at least two points of each other, and Bona took a 23-21 lead with 7:42 left in the half on Jaren Holmes’ hook shot.

The Wildcats, though, kept pace with the Bonnies in the first half, despite subpar shooting from the perimeter, an area where Davidson typically thrives. The Wildcats opened 8 for 21 from the floor, including 4 for 11 on 3-pointers, while the Bonnies had 15 rebounds to Davidson’s eight, including 11 defensive rebounds.