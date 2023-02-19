As the regular season goes from a matter of weeks to a matter of days, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team continues to dip in the Atlantic 10 standings.

An 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington on Sunday at the Reilly Center dropped the Bonnies further down the Atlantic 10 standings, with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Since 2015-16, the Bonnies have finished among the conference’s top four teams in five of the last seven seasons – and the lowest they were seeded in those two seasons was fifth.

Now, the Bonnies face the prospect of finishing even lower, after the loss to the Colonials, the fourth consecutive loss by the Bonnies, who haven’t won since Feb. 4, a 68-59 win against Dayton at the Reilly Center.

The loss drops the Bonnies (13-15, 7-8) into a tie for ninth with Saint Joseph’s. George Washington (13-14, 7-7) moves into a tie for seventh with La Salle. Bona has three games left in the regular season: Wednesday at Davidson, Saturday against Saint Joseph’s and March 4 at UMass.

The Atlantic 10 tournament begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

How it happened: George Washington took an early 10-9 lead about 8 1/2 minutes in, with eight points in the paint, as Bona relied too much on its outside shooting in the early moments of the first half. Bona opened 1 for 9 on 3-point attempts, part of a 4-for-16 shooting effort. The Bonnies labored to create inside chances against the Colonials and center Hunter Dean, with only four points in the paint.

At one point, the Bonnies and Colonials were a combined 10 for 36 from the floor, including 1 for 15 on 3-pointers, but the Colonials opened their lead to 20-14 with 5:52 left in the first half on Ricky Lindo Jr’s layup.

The Colonials also controlled the boards, with 21 rebounds to Bona’s 14, but with about five minutes left, Chad Venning’s three-point play cut George Washington’s lead to 20-17. Venning found his touch inside, even with Bona’s shooting woes; by a media timeout with 3:40 left in the half, Bona was 8 for 30 from the floor, but Venning had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, as the Bonnies trailed 23-19.

However, the Colonials utilized a 10-2 run inside the 5-minute mark of the first half to open their lead to 30-19, by taking advantage of plays off transition plus turnovers by the Bonnies, including a pair of turnovers by Brett Rumpel that resulted in a pair of baskets by Maximus Edwards and James Bishop in less than 30 seconds, and took a 32-21 lead into halftime.

The Colonials also didn’t allow the Bonnies a shot from the floor in the final four minutes of the half, and Daryl Banks III didn’t make his first shot of the game until past the three-minute mark of the second half, as his 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 36-28.

The Colonials opened their lead to as many as 18 points in the next six minutes, before Venning’s three-point play with 7:12 left brought the Bonnies within 10, at 55-45. Then, less than 30 seconds later, Banks’ 3-pointer cut the lead to nine, at 57-48, and the Bonnies got it to a 10-point margin again with 3:59 left on Yann Farell’s 3-pointer.

Then, with 2:10 left, Moses Flowers’ 3 pointer cut George Washington’s lead to 68-60, and the Bonnies called a timeout. Then, with 24.8 seconds left, Banks made three free throws to cut the Colonials’ lead to 71-70. After Brendan Adams made one of two free throws with 11.4 seconds left, Kyrell Luc’s third-chance jumper with 0.5 seconds left in regulation forced overtime.

In overtime, Brendan Adam's three free throws with 2.2 seconds left ultimately lifted the Colonials to the win.

Standouts

Chad Venning, St. Bonaventure: 22 points, eight rebounds

Daryl Banks III: 18 points, five rebounds

Maximus Edwards, George Washington: nine points, 15 rebounds

Brendan Adams, George Washington:28 points, seven rebounds, four assists.

What’s next: The Bonnies face Davidson at 7 p.m. Wednesday in North Carolina.